A staff member from Riverview High School has been placed on administrative leave as investigators look into a campus altercation involving a student Thursday morning, school officials said,

A spokeswoman for the district said the incident did not require medical treatment for either the staffer or the student. The school district police department began conducting an investigation immediately after the altercation, the spokesperson said. A video of the altercation was reviewed by Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden, the spokesperson said.

“As an educator, I am deeply concerned about what transpired and have asked the police department to conclude their final investigation as quickly as possible,” Bowden said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff is vitally important to all that we do, and this incident needs to be investigated and resolved immediately.”

The district said the staff member will not participate in school-related activities until the investigation is complete. The student’s parents and the Department of Children and Families have been notified. Investigators are still reviewing the circumstances of the incident.