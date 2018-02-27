School district announces new Riverview High principal

Venice Elementary Principal Erin del Castillo will become the new principal of Riverview High School, according to a release from the school district.

The new position will be effective July 1, pending School Board approval.

Del Castillo has been an administrator since 2016, and was an assistant principal at Riverview High School from 2010-2015. There, she oversaw the teen parent program and Head Start initiatives, and supervised the English and reading departments.

Erin del Castillo

“There were many qualified applicants for the position but Erin’s strong affinity with the high school and previous work experience make her an exceptional candidate to fulfill this role,” Superintendent Todd Bowden said in a statement.

Former Principal Paul Burns left Riverview High in December for a position with the Florida Department of Education. Kathy Wilks has been acting principal and will remain in her position through the current school year.

“Riverview High School is a dynamic institution that blends academic excellence with a variety of opportunities for students to pursue their passion in and out of the classroom,” del Castillo said in a release. “I am honored for the opportunity to lead such an incredible school.”

In addition to serving at VES and RHS, del Castillo held the position of assistant principal at Pine View School, where she oversaw all elementary teachers, families, programs and discipline for grades 2-5.

She holds a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from the University of West Florida and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Communications from the College of Mount Saint Joseph in Cincinnati, OH.