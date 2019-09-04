Omari Hayes is a sophomore wide receiver and cornerback on the Riverview High football team. Hayes had a 65-yard touchdown catch Aug. 30 in the Rams' 35-28 win against Braden River High.

When did you start playing football?

When I was 9 years old with the Sarasota Sun Devils. The game is just in my family, in my blood. My brother (Michael "Poodah" Hayes) is a junior on the team.

What is the appeal to you?

It is a brotherhood. I am always hanging with the team. We have a bond at Riverview. We work together, always. We stay solid, no matter what.

What is your best skill?

My speed and agility. That has always come naturally to me.

What is your favorite memory?

My first varsity touchdown in this year's spring game. It was a vertical route from the slot. I knew I was open. Sean (White, senior quarterback) looked at me and knew I was open, too. He threw it and I caught it.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Last year, I was trying to get on the field. I was called up to varsity late in the year, but I was behind some guys. I just needed to develop more.

What are your goals for the season?

To beat Venice High, first of all. Then win state.

What is your favorite food?

Steak, cooked medium rare.

What is your favorite TV show?

I like 'Criminal Minds.'

Which superpower would you pick?

Telekinesis. Picking up stuff with your mind seems cool.

What is your favorite subject in school?

None of them, but if I had to pick, I would say English.

What is the best advice you have received?

Last year, Ali Boyce (running back) was a senior on the team. He told me to always be in the weight room getting stronger. Always.

Finish this sentence: "Omari Hayes is … "

… A dynamic, agile slot receiver.