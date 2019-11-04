The Riverview High School Kiltie Band is heading to Hollywood, but members need a little help to do so.

The band was selected to participate in the Hollywood Christmas Parade, which last year featured celebrities such as David Archuleta, Ruben Studdard and Anneliese van der Pol.

With 153 students and 23 adults traveling, the trip will cost $290,000. After numerous fundraisers and donations from community and band family members, the Kiltie Band still needs $40,000 to support the trip.

The Kiltie Band travels every two years and has performed in numerous parades throughout the country. Past performances include New York City's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland, and the Inaugural Day Parade for past President Ronald Reagan.

"Marching in nationally and internationally recognized parades is a component of our curriculum at Riverview," said Director of Bands Andrew Dubbert. "We believe that these performance opportunities are important for our students to experience int heir music education."

Dubbert said providing performance opportunities such as this one allows students to overcome performance anxiety and execute high cognitive functions that engage the full brain.

The band plans to perform famous themes from movies such as "Rocky" and "The Avengers."

Dubbert said if the band doesn't reach its goal before the trip, which will be from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3, members will continue to search for funds and ask for community support.

"We are proud to carry 'Sarasota, Florida' on our banner," Dubbert said. "This community has supported The Kilties in times of need on other trips just like this one. We have a fantastic community that supports our Kilties and we will continue to spread the name 'Sarasota' nationally and internationally."

Those looking to donate to the trip can send money to Kiltie Band Boosters, PO Box 18504 Sarasota, Fl, 34276. Residents can watch the Kilties perform Dec. 1 during the nationally televised event.