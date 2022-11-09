 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 1 day ago

Riverview golfer wins state title; Sarasota, Mooney runners finish second

Share
Moe takes a one-stroke advantage in shortened tournament. Miller and Dempsey grab state runner-up titles.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

Riverview High senior boys golfer Aksel Moe took home the Florida High School Class 4A individual state championship Tuesday, shooting a 2-under-par 70  at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills to beat three other golfers by a stroke.

The championship was intended to be a 36-hole tournament played through Wednesday, but the FHSAA modified the event to be 18 holes because of tropical storm Nicole's impending arrival on the east coast of the state. Moe had qualified for the tournament as an individual; the other Rams golfers did not compete. 

Sarasota High boys cross-country runner Alec Miller, a senior, finished second overall (15:40.3) at the FHSAA Class 4A state meet, held Nov. 5 at Apalachee State Park in Tallahassee. Miller finished five seconds behind Nease High junior Matt Ryan. The Sailors boys finished 10th as a team. The Sailors girls finished ninth as a team and were led by senior Ella Menke, who finished 12th overall (19:15.6). 

Cardinal Mooney High girls cross-country runner Addison Dempsey, a junior, finished second overall (17:54.0) at the FHSAA Class 2A state meet. Dempsey finished seven seconds behind Bolles School senior Jillian Candelino. The Cougars finished 25th as a team.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement