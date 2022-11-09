Riverview golfer wins state title; Sarasota, Mooney runners finish second

Riverview High senior boys golfer Aksel Moe took home the Florida High School Class 4A individual state championship Tuesday, shooting a 2-under-par 70 at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills to beat three other golfers by a stroke.

The championship was intended to be a 36-hole tournament played through Wednesday, but the FHSAA modified the event to be 18 holes because of tropical storm Nicole's impending arrival on the east coast of the state. Moe had qualified for the tournament as an individual; the other Rams golfers did not compete.

Sarasota High boys cross-country runner Alec Miller, a senior, finished second overall (15:40.3) at the FHSAA Class 4A state meet, held Nov. 5 at Apalachee State Park in Tallahassee. Miller finished five seconds behind Nease High junior Matt Ryan. The Sailors boys finished 10th as a team. The Sailors girls finished ninth as a team and were led by senior Ella Menke, who finished 12th overall (19:15.6).

Cardinal Mooney High girls cross-country runner Addison Dempsey, a junior, finished second overall (17:54.0) at the FHSAA Class 2A state meet. Dempsey finished seven seconds behind Bolles School senior Jillian Candelino. The Cougars finished 25th as a team.