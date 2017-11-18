Riverview football stays alive, beats Vero Beach 35-28

Going into the Riverview High football team's Class 8A regional semifinal against Vero Beach High, coach Josh Smithers preached a few bullet points. The Rams had to play smart football and avoid turnovers on offense, he said.

Well, the Rams listened. They controlled the ball offensively and forced four turnovers, all in the second quarter, en route to a 35-28 road win over the previously unbeaten Fighting Indians.

Junior running back was the focal point of the Rams' offense carrying the ball 51 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Arthur Brantley IV added a rushing touchdown of his own, and senior defensive back Brantley Seadrow had a pick-six off Vero Beach quarterback Nick Celidonio.

The Rams (11-1) will host Dr. Phillips High, the team that eliminated them last postseason, in the 8A regional final at 7 p.m. Nov. 24.