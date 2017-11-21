Riverview football's sideline bling gives defenders extra motivation

A chain is never just a chain.

Its links are connected. It’s strong. It’s sleek. It’s hard to break. There’s a reason it’s a common metaphor for teams looking to create unity.

It’s also still a chain, and chains are fun to flaunt in the face of the world.

The Riverview football team (11-1) found that last part out Nov. 17 when it upset the previously undefeated Vero Beach High Fighting Indians 35-28 on their own turf. On that night, a special piece of hardware made its debut on the Rams’ sideline: A “turnover chain,” modeled after the one the University of Miami created that is setting the internet on fire. Its function is simple: To create energy. A Ram picks off a pass and houses it? He gets to wear the chain on the sideline. Until another Ram forces a fumble on a crushing shoulder-to-shoulder tackle and recovers the ball, anyway. Then, the chain belongs to him, and so on and so on, in perpetuity.

The Rams' turnover chain. Photo courtesy Gerald Perry.

On its debut night, the turnover chain itself, appropriately, had lots of turnover. The Rams had four takeaways against Vero Beach, all in the second quarter, and they were all key to the victory. Junior Johnny Dawson recovered a fumble on a kickoff, senior Brantley Seadrow took a pick-six 38 yards, sophomore Ziggy Williams stripped Vero Beach quarterback Nick Celidonio during a sack, and freshman Chuck Brantley had an interception just before halftime.

Rams coach Josh Smithers didn’t know of the chain’s existence before the Vero Beach game, he said. He’s all for it now, understandably, as are the players.

Seadrow said wearing the chain after his touchdown felt great.

“I knew I was going to make some type of big play so I could wear it,” Seadrow said. “We do everything we can to try and get a turnover. We watch a lot of film. Most of the time, being in the right spot helps us make plays.”

It’s a sentiment Smithers echoes. He has taught the art of turnovers his whole career, but this team has a special knack for finding the football that has caused more momentum swings than usual. It’s because of their effort, he said. Sure, the first defender can try to punch the ball out of a running back’s hands, but fumbles are usually caused by being hit not by the first tackler, but the second guy, and the third guy.

The chain was created by team chaplain Rod Boatwright, who by day is the associate pastor of missions, pastoral care and evangelism at Sarasota Baptist Church. Basically, his job is to keep the spirits of the team high. He saw senior center Casey Sheehan walking around with a large chain and figured he could spruce it up a bit. He took it home, added a large Rams sticker to a block of wood, and affixed the wood to the chain.

Voila, a priceless artifact was born. Riverview has other items it uses, like running onto the field carrying a sledgehammer, but this one is the flashiest and, in a small sample size, has done its job.

The Rams may need more turnover chain magic this week in the regional final. They host Dr. Phillips High (10-2) Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m, the school that knocked them out of the playoffs a season ago. It’s the postseason, so Riverview would carry a fire in its collective belly anyway, but the revenge factor does give the team extra motivation to play its best football, Smithers said.

Like Vero Beach last week, the Dr. Phillips roster is littered with Division 1 talent. Offensive tackle John Campbell is verbally committed to Miami, cornerback Braxton Clark is on his way to be a Virginia Tech Hokie, safety Tanner Ingle has offers from Tennessee and Missouri, among others, and wideout/running back Davarius Bargnare holds offers from Indiana and Kansas. That talent helped the Panthers take out No. 1-ranked Osceola 17-13 last week.

The Rams have talent, too, and it’s all coming together at the right time. Sorry if this gets Fleetwood Mac stuck in your head (I’m not, actually) but the chain will keep them together, running in the shadows of the Ram Bowl.