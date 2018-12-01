Riverview football falls in state semifinals

Riverview High football's dream season came to a halt Friday night, when the Rams lost its state semifinal game 45-31 to Mandarin High in Jacksonville.

The Mandarin offense was too much for Riverview to handle. Mustangs junior quarterback Carson Beck, an Alabama commit, threw for 470 yards and four touchdowns. The Rams also turned the ball over three times, giving Mandarin ample opportunities to score.

Rams senior running back Ali Boyce finished his career with a 149-yard, three touchdown performance. Junior quarterback Sean White also found junior wideout Malachi Wideman for a touchdown.