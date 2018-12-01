 Skip to main content
Sarasota Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 13 hours ago

Riverview football falls in state semifinals

The Rams could not stop Mandarin High's passing attack
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Riverview High football's dream season came to a halt Friday night, when the Rams lost its state semifinal game 45-31 to Mandarin High in Jacksonville. 

The Mandarin offense was too much for Riverview to handle. Mustangs junior quarterback Carson Beck, an Alabama commit, threw for 470 yards and four touchdowns. The Rams also turned the ball over three times, giving Mandarin ample opportunities to score. 

Rams senior running back Ali Boyce finished his career with a 149-yard, three touchdown performance. Junior quarterback Sean White also found junior wideout Malachi Wideman for a touchdown. 

