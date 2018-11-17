Riverview football advances to regional final

The Riverview High football team defeated Manatee High 49-27 at the Ram Bowl Friday night to advance to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 8A regional finals.

The Rams got good production from junior quarterback Sean White, who completed 13 of 25 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns, two to sophomore running back Michael Hayes and one to senior wideout Zy Grable. White also ran for a touchdown. The Rams defense elevated its game in the second half, recording four sacks and holding the Hurricanes to six points.

Senior running back Ali Boyce added 178 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries, and passes the career 5,000-yard rushing mark in the first half.

The Rams (9-3) will host Dr. Phillips High (7-5) at the Ram Bowl at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, a rematch of last year's regional final, which Dr. Phillips won. The Panthers began the season 2-5 before winning five straight games, including an upset of top-seeded Vero Beach High.