Sarasota high school playoff preview

Basketball

Riverview High (23-5)

Next opponent: (Hillsborough) Riverview High (19-5) in the regional quarterfinals

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Riverview High

MaxPreps rankings: The Rams are ninth in class 7A; the Sharks are 25th

Previous games: The Rams are 2-1 against the Sharks this season

Notes: The Rams have won 16 straight games, including a district title game against Lakewood Ranch. If they play at the same level they have been, the Sharks, whom the Rams have beaten twice this season, should not be a problem.

Rams player to watch: Senior guard Alain Kalisa, who can light it up from beyond the arc

Sharks player to watch: Senior forward Desmond Ortiz, a captain and a 6-foot-3 presence in the paint

Booker High (9-16)

Next opponent: Cocoa High (19-10) in the regional quarterfinals

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Cocoa High

MaxPreps rankings: Booker is 30th in Class 4A; Cocoa is 29th

Previous games: None, but the teams have two common opponents, Lakewood Ranch High and Astronaut High. Booker and Cocoa lost both contests.

Notes: Despite being seven games under .500, the Tornadoes made the regional tournament as an at-large team, mostly because of its strength of schedule. Booker played tough games to be ready for this moment, and as Lakewood Ranch coach Jeremy Schiller said after escaping with a win, Booker is much better than its record indicates. Cocoa should be on upset alert.

Booker player to watch: Senior guard Noah Dubose, who was named the Florida Athletic Coaches Association District 4 Player of the Year on Feb. 18. He is averaging 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Cocoa player to watch: Sophomore guard Jmariyae Robinson, who is averaging 18.2 points per game.

Wrestling

Next round: District tournaments

When: Riverview High's is at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at home; Sarasota High's is at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at Palmetto High; Booker High and Sarasota Military Academy's is at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at Lakewood High

Wrestler to watch: Riverview High senior Edwin De La Cruz, who recently passed the 100 wins mark for his career and now sits at 103. He won the district title in 2019.