 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 7 hours ago

Sarasota high school playoff preview

Share
A look at the winter sports teams still alive.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Basketball

Riverview High (23-5)

Next opponent: (Hillsborough) Riverview High (19-5) in the regional quarterfinals

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Riverview High

MaxPreps rankings: The Rams are ninth in class 7A; the Sharks are 25th

Previous games: The Rams are 2-1 against the Sharks this season

Notes: The Rams have won 16 straight games, including a district title game against Lakewood Ranch. If they play at the same level they have been, the Sharks, whom the Rams have beaten twice this season, should not be a problem. 

Rams player to watch: Senior guard Alain Kalisa, who can light it up from beyond the arc

Sharks player to watch: Senior forward Desmond Ortiz, a captain and a 6-foot-3 presence in the paint

 

Booker High (9-16)

Next opponent: Cocoa High (19-10) in the regional quarterfinals

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Cocoa High

MaxPreps rankings: Booker is 30th in Class 4A; Cocoa is 29th

Previous games: None, but the teams have two common opponents, Lakewood Ranch High and Astronaut High. Booker and Cocoa lost both contests. 

Notes: Despite being seven games under .500, the Tornadoes made the regional tournament as an at-large team, mostly because of its strength of schedule. Booker played tough games to be ready for this moment, and as Lakewood Ranch coach Jeremy Schiller said after escaping with a win, Booker is much better than its record indicates. Cocoa should be on upset alert. 

Booker player to watch: Senior guard Noah Dubose, who was named the Florida Athletic Coaches Association District 4 Player of the Year on Feb. 18. He is averaging 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. 

Cocoa player to watch: Sophomore guard  Jmariyae Robinson, who is averaging 18.2 points per game. 

Wrestling

Next round: District tournaments

When: Riverview High's is at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at home; Sarasota High's is at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at Palmetto High; Booker High and Sarasota Military Academy's is at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at Lakewood High

Wrestler to watch: Riverview High senior Edwin De La Cruz, who recently passed the 100 wins mark for his career and now sits at 103. He won the district title in 2019. 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement