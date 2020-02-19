Sarasota high school playoff preview

A look at the winter sports teams still alive.
Basketball
Riverview High (23-5)
Next opponent: (Hillsborough) Riverview High (19-5) in the regional quarterfinals
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Riverview High
MaxPreps rankings: The Rams are ninth in class 7A; the Sharks are 25th
Previous games: The Rams are 2-1 against the Sharks this season
Notes: The Rams have won 16 straight games, including a district title game against Lakewood Ranch. If they play at the same level they have been, the Sharks, whom the Rams have beaten twice this season, should not be a problem.
Rams player to watch: Senior guard Alain Kalisa, who can light it up from beyond the arc
Sharks player to watch: Senior forward Desmond Ortiz, a captain and a 6-foot-3 presence in the paint
Booker High (9-16)
Next opponent: Cocoa High (19-10) in the regional quarterfinals
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Cocoa High
MaxPreps rankings: Booker is 30th in Class 4A; Cocoa is 29th
Previous games: None, but the teams have two common opponents, Lakewood Ranch High and Astronaut High. Booker and Cocoa lost both contests.
Notes: Despite being seven games under .500, the Tornadoes made the regional tournament as an at-large team, mostly because of its strength of schedule. Booker played tough games to be ready for this moment, and as Lakewood Ranch coach Jeremy Schiller said after escaping with a win, Booker is much better than its record indicates. Cocoa should be on upset alert.
Booker player to watch: Senior guard Noah Dubose, who was named the Florida Athletic Coaches Association District 4 Player of the Year on Feb. 18. He is averaging 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Cocoa player to watch: Sophomore guard Jmariyae Robinson, who is averaging 18.2 points per game.
Wrestling
Next round: District tournaments
When: Riverview High's is at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at home; Sarasota High's is at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at Palmetto High; Booker High and Sarasota Military Academy's is at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at Lakewood High
Wrestler to watch: Riverview High senior Edwin De La Cruz, who recently passed the 100 wins mark for his career and now sits at 103. He won the district title in 2019.