Riverdale Revised home sells for $775,000

A home in Riverdale Revised topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gary and Patricia Rothrock, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4519 Blue Marlin Drive to Jeb Cote Mulock and Breanne Mulock, of Bradenton, for $775,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,556 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 2011.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Milton and Mary Lynn Ellis, of Brentwood, Tenn., sold their home at 911 Maritime Court to James and Doreen Sturgill, of Bradenton, for $760,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,299 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $705,000 in 2013.

Country Club Village

Steven and Leila Effertz, of Independence, Mo., sold their home at 13958 Siena Loop to Dean and Brenda Nusbaum, of Lakewood Ranch, for $475,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,505 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $632,300 in 2005.

Jane Pomeroy, of Lebanon, Tenn., sold her home at 12054 Thornhill Court to Paul and Mary Gieschen, of Mequon, Wis., for $425,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,038 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2014.

Bogoljub and Suzanne Davidovac, of Temecula, Calif., sold their home at 6514 Oakland Hills Drive to Mona Wood, of Tully, N.Y., for $385,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,940 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $389,900 in 2004.

Riverdale Revised

Jeb Cote Mulock and Breanne Mulock, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4608 Blue Marlin Drive to Gary and Patricia Rothrock, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,385 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $452,500 in 2015.

Jimmy and Diana Throgmorton sold their home at 412 36th St. N.E., to Brendan McDowell, of Bradenton, for $272,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,966 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,500 in 2012.

Nellie Mosse, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4604 Fourth Ave. Drive E., to Juan Curci, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,704 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,900 in 2004.

Mote Ranch

John Zimmerman, of Plano, Texas, sold the home at 6824 Coyote Ridge Court to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $460,000. National Residential Nominee Services Inc. then sold the home to Craig and Melanie Smith, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,043 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2015.

Savanna

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13705 American Prairie Place to William and Susan Borglasz, of Bradenton, for $452,500. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,030 square feet of living area.

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13827 American Prairie Place to William Tepas and Jacquelyn Smith-Tepas, of Bradenton, for $332,800. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,153 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Stephen and Julia Crispell, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13470 Purple Finch Circle to Glenn and Barbara Austin, of Lakewood Ranch, for $438,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,571 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,500 in 2014.

Bridgewater

James and Liliana D’Espinosa, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5505 Goodpasture Glen to David and Kimberly Brown, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $434,900 in 2015.

Misty Oaks

Candace DiPietro, trustee, of Mulberry, sold the home at 6107 Misty Oaks St. to Justin Tallo, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,005 square feet of living area.

Water Oak

William and Debra Berryhill, of Orlando, sold their home at 6324 67th St. E., to Nicholas and Nancy Valenti, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,117 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2015.

Crossing Creek Village

Mark Stone and Zhi Yang sold their home at 4801 69th St. E., to Stephen Moros and Olga Gavrilina, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,581 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2014.

Charleston Pointe at University Place

Dean Iorli and Kathryn Chojnicki-Iorli, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8014 Planters Knoll Terrace to Earl and Victoria Eastman, of University Place, for $324,900. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $392,000 in 2006.

Greyhawk Landing

Marie Avery-Withers and Daniel Withers, of Sarasota, sold their home at 264 Dove Trail to John Scott Jr., of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,103 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $263,600 in 2005.

Riverwalk Village

Angeline Brown, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 10921 Bluestem Circle to William Torpy and Doreen Wilson, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,103 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,300 in 2000.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Debbie Bird, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7920 Conservatory Circle to Daniel MacGregor and Bruce and Pennie Henry, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,098 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2013.

Esplanade

OfferPad LLC sold the home at 13136 Torresina Terrace to Michael and Diane McCollum, of Bradenton, for $298,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $326,700 in 2017.

Eagle Trace

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 2123 Crystal Lake Trail to Pamela Depasquale, of Bradenton, for $288,500. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area.

Del Tierra

The Porven LLC sold the home at 241 Lone Dove Lane to Stephen and Madeline Rodriguez, of Ellenton, for $288,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $251,000 in 2015.

Jack Mann, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 427 Gris Sky Lane to 427 GRIS LLC for $247,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,618 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,300 in 2000. It previously sold for $239,000 in 2017.

Sabal Harbour

Marsha and Larry Poore, of Muncie, Ind., sold their home at 4924 Breakwater Drive to Jeffrey and Victoria Clark, of Bradenton, for $271,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2005.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 5029 San Palermo Drive to Evens Orelien and Roberline Monelus, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,272 square feet of living area.

Veranda at River Strand

Pamela Depasquale sold her Unit 2426 condominium at 6705 Grand Estuary Trail to Gary and Sandra Frazier, of Colleyville, Texas, for $241,300. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2016.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Ty and Tiffany Blake, of Ponte Vedra, sold their home at 7132 Chatum Light Run to John and Meghan Morse, of Bradenton, for $239,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,834 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2015.

Grella and Dayna Grella, of Bradenton, sold their home at 313 Beacon Harbour Loop to Jhordana Bennett, of Ellenton, for $229,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,755 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,000 in 2015.

Central Park

Jan and Danuta Kosny, of Waltham, Mass., sold their home at 11770 Forest Park Circle to Gerard Farese, of Bradenton, for $231,500. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2014.

Creekwood

Richard and Sandra Anderson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4902 78th St. E., to Chad Anderson, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,483 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,100 in 2012.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the Unit 202 condominium at 13605 Messina Loop to Ryan Craver, of New York City, for $218,900. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the Unit 203 condominium at 13605 Messina Loop to Mitchell Fischbein, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., for $205,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area.

Summerfield Village

Michael McMurry, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 12319 Tall Pines Way to Daniel Rosabal, of Bradenton, for $218,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,379 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,000 in 2004.

White Beach Inc. sold the home at 12208 Winding Woods Way to Michaela Richards, of Lakewood Ranch, for $210,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,218 square feet of living area.

The Watch at Waterlefe

Brock and Kay Renshaw, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 3-A condominium at 9622 Sea Turtle Terrace to Edward and Susan Silk, of Keene, N.H., for $205,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,000 in 2014.