Riverdale home tops local sales at $799,500

A home in Riverdale Revised topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. The Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, sold the home at 4710 Mainsail Drive to Inlet HG LLC for $799,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,900 in 2015.

Sound at Waterlefe

Robin Agosti and Barry Agosti, trustees, sold the Unit 3 condominium at 1021 Fish Hook Cove to Judy Bosko and Andrew Bosko, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, two-and-three-half baths, a pool and 3,402 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $785,000 in 2007.

Braden Oaks

Robert and Catherine Schatz, of Las Vegas, sold their home at 4105 57th St. E., to John and Shannon Dunn, of Bradenton, for $660,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,176 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2010.

Broadmoor Pines

J. Dustin and Olivia Symes, of Bartlesville, Okla., sold their home at 7824 Broadmoor Pines Blvd., to Robert Grant Jr. and Linda Grant, trustees, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,490 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2016.

Greenbrook Village

Michael and Stephanie Glismann, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13414 Goldfinch Drive to Jeffrey Grinnell and Cristina Decelestino, of Lakewood Ranch, for $590,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,795 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $549,000 in 2015.

Jennifer Jodoin, of Wilson, Tenn. sold her home at 6255 Blue Runner Court to Christine and Jason Muller, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,000 in 2014.

Eaton Place

Robert Lane, of Flemington, N.J., sold his home at 6314 Thorndon Circle to Jennifer Loucks, of Marietta, Ga., for $580,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,901 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

John and Lydia Kolbas, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12703 Del Corso Loop to Michael and Deborah Towe, of Lakewood Ranch, for $555,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,256 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $522,200 in 2013.

Michael and Paula Albero, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5222 Castello Lane to Robert and Bonnie Prater, of Bel Air, Md., for $455,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,581 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2012.

Riverdale Revised

Todd and Kelley Christy, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4508 Blue Marlin Drive to Gregory and Deborah Harbour, of Russell, Ky., for $520,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $454,500 in 2016.

Thomas and Linda Cook, of Mountain City, Tenn., sold their home at 3804 Fifth Ave. N.E., to Carolynn and Joel Lengyel, of Bradenton, for $492,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,911 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $418,000 in 2014.

Riva Trace

Thomas Noppenberger and Elizabeth Noppenberger, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7209 San Miguel Cove to Daniel and Joanne Najjar, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,946 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $372,100 in 2013.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Andrew and April Thompson sold their home at 8120 Snowy Egret Place to Richard and Roxanne Shetina, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,114 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2010.

Country Club Village

Eleanor and Roger Weiss, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7084 Whitemarsh Circle to Robert Chirlian and Gail Pudaloff, of New York City, for $430,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $457,700 in 2002.

Bridgewater

Gary and Candayce Shaw, of Nokomis, sold their home at 13019 Belknap Place to John and Kathryn Scarmato, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $426,700 in 2015.

GreyHawk Landing West

John and Ann Chapman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12836 Balsam Terrace to Thomas Connolly, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,612 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $331,400 in 2013.

Water Oak

John Norden and Bari Norden sold their home at 6414 67th St. E., to Larisa Rozin, of Bradenton, for $411,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,002 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2015.

Joseph and Karen Olah, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6723 63rd Terrace E., to Steven and Brenda Bryant, of Bradenton, for $332,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,726 square feet of living area.

GreyHawk Landing

Claes and Elise Seth sold their home at 118 Peony Court to HP Florida I LLC for $407,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,857 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2013.

Justin and Allison Hunefeld sold their home at 12323 Lavender Loop to Vernon Shaff and Yafen Xu ,of Bradenton, for $359,900. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,230 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2012.

Mote Ranch

Vernon and Amy Luce, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6520 Grand Point Ave. to Christopher Moskowitz and Amelia Smith, of Bradenton, and Charles Smith, of St. Petersburg, for $390,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,468 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2011.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Bryan Brezic and Kimberly Leon Brezic, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8706 53rd Place E., to Trevor Hume and Lisa Margolies, of Massapequa, N.Y., for $386,500. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,183 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $336,300 in 2012.

Clubside at Country Club East

WCI Communities LLC sold the Unit C condominium at 7512 Divot Loop to Robert Funk Jr. and Janet Hamill, of Bradenton, for $382,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area.

Crossing Creek Village

Julie and Sean Pukajlo, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6931 45th Terrace E., to Barney and Kari Verhulst, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,254 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2011.

Sonoma

Richard Manus, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8184 Villa Grande Court to Susan Boothby Garrabrant and Timothy Garrabrant, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $286,400 in 2008.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Patsy Williams, of Venice, sold her home at 6509 Tailfeather Way to Norman and Cynthia Abraham, of Mount Vernon, N.Y., for $335,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,786 square feet of living area.

Edgewater Village

Wen Yu and Kai Cen sold their home at 8403 Sailing Loop to Mesa Verde Assets LLC for $317,500. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2012.

Fairfax

Arthur and Melody Gill, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4525 Dover St. Circle E., to Vlad and Dana Moise, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2013.

Braden Woods

Eleanor and Louis Altman, of Minneapolis, sold their home at 9712 Braden Run to Joseph and Juana Verycken, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2016.

Patricia Riley, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6105 99th St. E., to Marc and Dawn Miller, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,357 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2010.

River Landings Bluffs

David Stanley II and Kari Stanley, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 6120 55th Ave. Circle E., to Mark and Selina DiScala, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,717 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2016.

Cottages at San Casciano

Austin Solari, of Bradenton, sold his home at 426 San Lorenzo Court to David Fuller, of Green Cove Springs, for $282,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,876 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,300 in 2015.

Fairfield

Goffredo and Daria Mameli, of Franklin, Tenn., sold their home at 4814 Maymont Park Circle to Matthew Dansbury, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,900 in 2015.

Howard and Heather Taggart, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5055 Maymont Park Circle to Frank Michelle Pondillo and Carolyn Bolonga, of Bradenton, for $261,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,900 in 2012.

Creekwood

Matthew and Amber Lindner, of North Port, sold their home at 7101 52nd Drive E., to Joshua and Dawn Wilcenski, of Bradenton, for $267,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2015.

Central Park

Richard and Ethel Ossolinski, of Gouldsboro, Maine, sold their home at 4919 Newport New Circle to Deidre Holen, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,487 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2011.

Tara

J. Thomas Briody and Ann Briody Petock, trustees, sold the home at 6431 Stone River Road to James and Susan Fodel Stitt, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,797 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,100 in 1990.

Andrea Sotelo-Gomzalez, Margarita Constanza Sotelo and Sandra Ann Sotelo-Esparaza, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6107 Aviary Court to James and Theresa Warner, of Monaca, Pa., for $263,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,907 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,400 in 2002.

Watch at Waterlefe

Joel and Carolyn Lengyel sold their Unit 10-A condominium at 9705 Sea Turtle Terrace to Michael Rosiek, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2015.

Lake Vista Residences

Catherine Pappas, trustee, of Libertyville, Ill., sold the Unit E-403 condominium at 7612 Lake Vista Court to Enrique Mertins and Janelle Bates of Bradenton, for $254,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $488,000 in 2007.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire

Richard and Rosanne Dibello, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5820 Fairwoods Circle to Ronald and Stephanie Ruzgis, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,810 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $364,900 in 2005.

Sabal Bay

Dale Francois and Marilyn Francois, of Lafayette, Colo., sold their Unit 10-2 condominium at 7147 83rd Drive E., to James Manasco, of Bradenton, for $200,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,100 in 2005.

Woodlake Villas at Palm Aire

Nicholas and Cheryl Fainelli, of Gainesville, sold their Unit 7145 condominium at 7145 Lakeside Drive to Douglas Fainelli, trustee, of Sarasota, for $200,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2015.