Riverdale home tops local sales at $680,000

A home in Riverdale topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Peggy Hanchette, trustee, and Richard Hanchette, of Parkville, Mo., sold the home at 4009 Fifth Ave. N.E. to Robert and Jean Yacobucci, of Hollidaysburg, Pa., for $$680,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,244 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $454,700 in 2012.

Tidewater Preserve

Mark Schroeppel, of Dulles, Va., sold his home at 1006 Lanyard Court to Michael and Elizabeth Uhde, of Bradenton, for $618,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,791 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $464,500 in 2013.

Pomello Park

Douglas and Lynne Pewterbaugh, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7020 197th St. E., to John and Kathryn Hollingsworth, of Webb City, Mo., and Rebecca Arthur, of Joplin, Mo., for $575,000. Built in 2004, it has six bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,397 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2012.

Mill Creek

Ronald and Leslie Trettau, of Palmetto, sold their home at 1906 141st St. E., to Andre Gurses and Ewa Piszczek, of Bradenton, for $546,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,201 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2010.

Country Club East

Thomas and Joanne Mazza, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 15324 Leven Links Place to Kamil and Dana Tanyeri, of Lakewood Ranch, for $540,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $521,500 in 2014.

Braden Oaks

Gary and Dorothy Knuckles, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6301 44th Ave. E., to Denise Salvatore, of Bradenton, for $482,500. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,236 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $204,000 in 1994.

Watercrest

Martha and George Piccirilli, trustees, of Chesterfield, Mo., sold the Unit 202 condominium at 6422 Watercrest Way to Steven and Roberta Bordes, of Lakewood Ranch, for $480,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $553,700 in 2005.

Lennox Gardens

Frederick Zolla, trustee, of Venice, Laurel Winkler, of San Diego, Scott Weber, of Leavenworth, Wash., Sharon Tietz, of Lakewood Ranch, and Eric Weber, of Venice, sold the home at 7021 Lennox Place to Richard and Alexander Bax, of Charlotte, N.C., for $475,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,283 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $492,500 in 2012.

Esplanade

Joanne Merriken, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12618 Fontana Loop to Rhonda and Steven Nantais, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,247 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2015.

River Club South

Timothy Goodwin, of Conway, Ark., sold his home at 10147 Cherry Hills Ave. Circle to Cynthia Dagher and Mark Mixon, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,788 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Daniel Wertenberg, trustee, of University Park, sold the home at 7341 Wexford Court to Martin and Jamie Fugardi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $429,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2016.

Melvin and Margaret Siler, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7026 Four Seasons Circle to Marilyn and Daniel Boynton, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,702 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2006.

Country Meadows

Ashish and Preeti Sharma, of Independence, Ohio, sold their home at 314 Country Meadows Way to Christina Dennis, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,654 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2008.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

George and Terri Strickland sold their home at 9626 Discovery Terrace to Linda Biribauer, of Bradenton, for $418,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,088 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $408,000 in 2016.

Robert Rogers and Debra Steines, trustees, sold the home at 620 Misty Pond Court to Stig and Michele Lassen, of Ontario, Canada, for $272,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,345 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,500 in 2000.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Andre Refay, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5373 Creekside Trail to Patricia and Sean Paterson and Catherine Fry, of Ontario, Canada, for $400,000. Built in 1999, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,593 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $353,000 in 2012.

Steven and Brooke Lomonaco sold their home at 6706 W. Country Club Lane to Bonita Fisher, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,000 in 2013.

Braden Pines

William and Gina Jordan sold their home at 9812 Chalet Circle to Randall and Heather Crawford, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,694 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2001.

Braden Woods

SRQ Properties I LLC sold the home at 5923 95th St. Circle E., to Jeffrey and Tina Granius, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,945 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,000 in 2017.

Chaparral

Randy Wengel, of Palm City, sold his home at 6807 Sagebrush Circle to Melodi Oswald, of Sarasota, for $390,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,152 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,000 in 2016.

Central Park

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold the home at 4730 Balboa Park Loop to Stephen Furber, trustee, of Terra Ceia, for $380,000. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,907 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2012.

Seth and Tracy Spalsbury, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4505 Golden Gate Cove to Marcus and Kayla Behrman, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,200 in 2014.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Diane Hoelle, of Holmes Beach, sold the home at 5114 87th Court E., to Alan Boiko, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,051 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2014.

Nancy Tompkins and James Lindgren, of Port Orange, Holly Whetstone, of Dewitt, Mich., and David Green Jr., of Chicago, sold their home at 5015 88th St. E., to Delbert Schlabach, of Canton, Ohio, for $250,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,546 square feet of living area.

Riverwalk Village

Suzanne and Charles McClurg, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1090 Bullrush Terrace to Justin and Selina Jamison, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,190 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2002.

Carriage Run at University Place

Neil and Meryl Sclater, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7327 Meeting St., to Michelangelo and Catherine Vignale, of Holmdel, N.J., for $340,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,116 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $348,200 in 2004.

Mote Ranch Village

William and Kimberly Smith, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5749 Carriage Drive to Martha Reber, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,140 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,500 in 2014.

River Landings Bluffs

James and Debbra Turner sold their home at 6113 55th Terrace E., to James and Darlene Retzlaff, of Braden River, for $340,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,023 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2014.

Water Oak

Stephen Perkins, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6631 63rd Terrace E., to Thomas and Christine Senevey, of Bradenton, for $338,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,050 square feet of living area.

Tara

Glenn and Joanne Hickey sold their home at 7124 Drewrys Bluff to John and Sandra Green, of Bradenton, for $325,300. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,208 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2006.

Indigo

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 4015 Azurite Way to George and Soumela Amanatidis, of Bradenton, for $312,300. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,377 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Lorraine Perotta sold her home at 15346 Blue Fish Circle to Katie and Michael Clementi, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,342 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,600 in 2005.

Jeremy Kasler sold the home at 15237 Blue Fish Circle to Steven and Megan Sanders, of Bradenton, for $274,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,500 in 2011.

Donna Heinz and Carol Jensen, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 6237 Willet Court to David and Ashley Skau, of Lakewood Ranch, for $269,500. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,886 square feet of living area.

Sonoma

Janice Van Dyck sold the home at 8168 Villa Grande Court to Richard and Virginia Carrigan, of Bath, Mich., for $310,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,800 in 2009.

Silverlake

Ouravanh Phaengsavanh, of Parrish, sold her home at 4902 60th Drive E., to Alexis and Evan Harmon, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2010.

Harmony at Lakewood Ranch

Mattamy Tampa/Sarasota LLC sold the home at 11819 Brookside Drive to Robert and Joanne Felden, of Copley, Ohio, for $265,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,926 square feet of living area.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Jeremy Kasler sold the home at 7604 Teal Trace to Jeremy and Alysha Shelby, of Bradenton, for $265,900. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,896 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $204,900 in 2012.

Braden River Lakes

Barbara Rye, trustee, of Parrish, sold the home at 4508 Ninth Ave. E., to Tho Pham and Jacquelyn Nguyen, of Falls Church, Va., for $265,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,200 in 1993.

Pinehurst Village

Nelson and Celia Powers, of Clayton Park, N.Y., sold their Unit 58 condominium at 4963 Oak Run Drive to Juliane Wasenda-Rosenhaus and Scott Rosenhaus, of Sarasota, for $257,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,507 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2012.

Harborage on Braden River

Christopher Reynolds sold his home at 5662 Duval St., to James and Lisa Burke, of Bradenton, for $230,100. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2016.

Veranda at River Strand

Lawrence and Lynel DeRose, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1214 condominium at 7225 River Hammock Drive to Jane Morris and Loretta Pesciotta, of Bradenton, for $227,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,200 in 2013.

Golf Pointe at Palm Aire

Daniel and Joan Rubinstein, of Sarasota, sold their Unit V-212 condominium at 5559 Golf Pointe Drive to David and Monique Senecal, of Ontario, Canada, for $210,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1993.