River conservation group kicks off meeting season

The Old Braden River Historical Society will reconvene after its summer break, holding its first meeting at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton.

At the meeting, attendees will discuss potential activities for the remainder of the year. Each meeting lasts about one hour.

Organizer Bill Halstead said the group’s first event, a river cleanup, is scheduled for Oct. 6.

The Old Braden River Historical is an informal group of people want to preserve the Braden River and keep it clean.

For information, visit facebook.com/OBRHS.