A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kaminski Properties Florida LLC sold the home at 423 Polk Drive to Sarasota Lido Key LLC for $4.75 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,890 square feet of living area.

Country Club Shores

Jeffry Snauwaert and Pamela Snauwaert, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 573 Yawl Lane to Anthony and Catherine Misitano, of Longboat Key, for $3.1 million. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,308 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,019,000 in 2012.

Bay Isles

Michael and Mary Taylor, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 501 Harbor Gate Way to Kevin and Cheryl Colon, of Longboat Key, for $2,775,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,662 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,595,000 in 2017.

Grand Bay

Irwin and Andra Press, of Chicago, sold their Unit 433 condominium at 3010 Grand Bay Blvd. to Thomas Howard Steiner and Susan Karen Ruxin, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, for $2.7 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area.

JMK 522 LLC sold the Unit 522 condominium at 3080 Grand Bay Blvd. to Gary Sickles and Gwen Snavely, trustees, of Xenia, Ohio, for $900,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,276 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2020.

Tangerine Bay Club

Edward Moravitz, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 236 condominium at 350 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Elena Rodionova and Mikhail Rodionov, of Ontario, Canada, for $2.5 million. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2014.

John Ringling Estates

William Gregory Edwards and Julie Anderson Edwards, of Orlando, sold their home at 148 Coolidge Drive to 148 Coolidge LLC for $1.9 million. Built in 1947, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,046 square feet of living area. It sold for $213,400 in 1999.

Bird Key

Richard and Susan Goligoski, of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, sold their home at 519 Blue Jay Place to Lynn Marmer, of Cincinnati, for $1,875,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,415 square feet of living area. It sold for $815,000 in 2019.

The Players Club II

Grace Masefield, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit 504 condominium at 1465 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Cristina Fernandez and Ryan Strong, of Alpharetta, Georgia, for $1.45 million. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,710 square feet of living area. It sold for $422,500 in 1992.

Harbour Oaks II

Angela Freeman, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 2343 Harbour Oaks Drive to Debra McKenna, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $900,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,486 square feet of living area. It sold for $398,900 in 2000.

Tiffany Place

Michael and Patricia Lucy, of Wenham, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 208 condominium at 7000 Gulf Drive to Douglas Wendt, of Holmes Beach, for $900,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,212 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 1995.

Sea Grape Inn

J and J Wells LLC sold the Unit 5 condominium at 5125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Patrick Kusch, of Elm Grove, Wisconsin, for $867,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 961 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2016.

Lido Harbour Towers

Barbara Francis Howton, of trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 503 condominium at 1770 Benjamin Franklin Drive to MYHSH LLC for $815,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2016.

Casa Del Mar

Sonny Calhoun Properties LLC sold the Unit 7 condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Darin Row and Kathleen Larrison, of Columbus, Ohio, for $725,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2017.

Beach Harbor Club

Barry and Gail Logue, of Melrose, Massachusetts, sold their Unit F-205 condominium at 3810 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marina Zaslavskaya, of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, for $450,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,007 square feet of living area. It sold for $65,000 in 1985.