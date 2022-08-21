A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Garfield Property LLC sold two properties at 203 Garfield Drive to Greenpoint Property Inc. for $2.9 million. The first property was built in 1936, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,718 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1936, it has one bath and 400 square feet of living area. They sold for $300,000 in 2006.

Beachplace

Suzanne Lally, trustee, of Walpole, Massachusetts, sold the Unit 603 condominium at 1145 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gail Russell, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, for $1.85 million. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $740,000 in 2010.

Lido

Kristen Rocks, of Sarasota, sold her home at 451 Bowdoin Circle to Robert Brooks, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,085 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2006.

Sands Point

Edwin and Carolyn Schmith, trustees, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, sold the Unit 204 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Bruce and Megan Chipkin, of Clinton Corners, New York, for $1.06 million. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,941 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 1994.

Casa Del Mar

Sonny Calhoun Properties LLC sold the Unit 18-B condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Steve Walsh, of Newton, Massachusetts, for $630,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2017.

Cedars East

Heiner and Michelle Theobald, of Quebec, Canada, sold their Unit 30 condominium at 846 Evergreen Way to Rayburn and Maryellen Greene, of Lakeland, for $624,900. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $229,900 in 1994.

First Longboat Harbour

Robert and Marilou Harb, of N. Dartmouth, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 4320 Falmouth Drive to David Sutter and Amber Sutter, trustees, of Omaha, Nebraska, for $590,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 1999.

Sleepy Lagoon

Marc and Renee Preininger, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6541 Gulfside Road to Ash Hale Properties LLC for $499,800. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,164 square feet of living area. It sold for $512,000 in 2021.