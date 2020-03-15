Ringling Estates home sells for $925,000

A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Carole Kleinberg, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 160 Coolidge Drive to 160 Coolidge LLC for $925,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,050 square feet of living area.

Islands West

Jacqueline Gadbols, of Quebec, Canada, sold her Unit 5-F condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas and Karen Gross, of Denver, for $875,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 1978.

Buttonwood Harbor

Ira Barash, trustee, of Teaneck, N.J., Faith Barash, of Owings Mills, Md., Louisa Barash, of Bainbridge Island, Wash., Andrea Barash, of Rockleigh, N.J., and David Barash, of Scotch Plains, N.J., sold the home at 5 Winslow Place to Edward and Terry Kolodzieski, of Longboat Key, for $830,000. Built in 1981, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,448 square feet of living area. It sold for $91,500 in 2002.

Fairway Bay

Francois and Marie-Claire Salzedo, of St. Maur, France, sold their Unit 533 condominium at 2110 Harbourside Drive to Ronald and Karen Ginsberg, of Longboat Key, for $800,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,031 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2011.

Lisa and William Richardson, trustees, of Osprey, sold the Unit 903 condominium at 1918 Harbourside Drive to Alan Zimlicki and Aldona Charlton, of Longboat Key, for $693,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2016.

Westchester Condominium Apartments

Lisa Ann Lorito, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 204 condominium at 4805 Gulf of Mexico Drive to C. Scott and Amy Franklin, of Lakeland, for $710,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2010.

Bird Key

Marina Scarr, trustee, sold the home at 389 Bobwhite Drive to Marietta Hesdorffer, trustee, of Winnetka, Ill., for $695,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,688 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 1990.

Key Towers South

Walter Vosinek, of Quebec, Canada, sold the Unit 1-A condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to David and Kellie Steeves, of Oxford, Conn., for $605,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,403 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,100 in 1998.

Lido Surf and Sand

Helen Parker, trustee, sold the Unit 411 condominium at 1102 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Thomas Hoppenjans, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,213 square feet of living area. It sold for $84,300 in 1978.

Beachplace II

Edward Barbour sold his Unit 101 condominium at 1075 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Johnny and Amy Pineyro, of Orlando, for $560,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $133,000 in 1980.

Carole Feiger, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 1075 Gulf of Mexico Drive to SVB Properties LLC for $470,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2013.

Portobello

Elisabeth Steinhoff sold her Unit A206 condominium at 3235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sheryl Hellweg, of Springfield, Mo., for $550,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,505 square feet of living area. It sold for $159,400 in 1983.

Buttonwood Cove

Carol Flowers, of British Columbia, Canada, sold her Unit 104 condominium at 3630 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas and Michelle Cerny, of Longboat Key, for $450,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 1997.

Sutton Place

Patricia Bergen and Joseph Domas, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 600 Sutton Place to Markus and Lois Waite, of Tampa, for $385,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $512,500 in 2006.

Kingston Arms

Harrison Scott Realty LLC sold the Unit 24-A condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Barbara Dash, of Springfield, Va., for $287,500. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 770 square feet of living area. It sold for $217,300 in 2019.