A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Covered Bridge Holdings IV LLC sold the home at 113 N. Polk Drive to Scott Wallace, trustee, of Sarasota, for $6.2 million. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,972 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.3 million in 2008.

The Beach Residences

Ralph and Deborah Bradshaw, trustees, of Asheville, North Carolina, sold the Unit 607 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Anthony Rendina, of Oak Brook, Illinois, for $2,687,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,057 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,987,500 in 2016.

The Pierre

Edward Dato Jr. and Angela Dato, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 904 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to Heather Thornton, trustee, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, for $2,625,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,880 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,712,500 in 2017.

Sabal Cove

Joseph and Regina Platano sold their home at 3318 Sabal Cove Lane to Steven and Katherine Kalin, of Longboat Key, for $2.45 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,883 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2017.

Lido

Seaward Lido Key LLC sold the home at 1186 Center Place to Steven and Ursula Guyer, of Chicago, for $2.1 million. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,620 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2021.

Nikolay Gerasimchuk, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 1340 Westway Drive to 1340 Westway LLC for $1.88 million. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,909 square feet of living area. It sold for $760,000 in 2015.

Emerald Harbor

Bernard Francis McMahon Jr. and Kathleen Ann McMahon, of Bradenton, sold their home at 630 Emerald Harbor Drive to OSG Coastal LLC for $1.65 million. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,787 square feet of living area. It sold for $815,000 in 2019.

Grand Bay

Marvin and Marsha Frank, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 445 condominium at 3010 Grand Bay Blvd. to Noubar Mahdessian and Ann Mahdessian, trustees, of St. Petersburg, for $1,425,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $884,000 in 2010.

Rosalyn and Paul Kline, trustees, of Laguna Woods, California, sold the Unit 343 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to Robert and Connie Zerden, of Atlanta, for $1,385,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,042,500 in 2008.

Beachplace

Paul Carreiro and Kimberley Pelyk, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 301 condominium at 1075 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jonathan and Barbara Haber, of Longboat Key, for $1 million. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2011.

Castillian

Benjamin and Myrna Cardin, of Baltimore, sold their Unit 508 condominium at 4545 Gulf of Mexico Drive to LBK Rental Properties LLC for $915,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $179,000 in 1987.

Islander Club of Longboat

Wolfgang and Suzanne Schwarz, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 55-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Dmitry Faynblyum, of Ontario, Canada, for $740,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $427,500 in 2004.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Ronald and Teresa Baker, of Boone, Iowa, sold their Unit 741 condominium at 741 Bayport Way to Robert Wageck, of Longboat Key, for $725,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2019.

Bay Harbour Apartments

Michael and Lisa Feldbusch, of Newburgh, Indiana, sold their Unit 206 condominium at 450 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kenneth Zierer and Evelyn Rodriguez-Zierer, of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, for $695,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,194 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,600 in 2017.

Sand Cay

John Tarr, trustee, sold the Unit 111 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Salvatore Giaimo and Frances Giaimo, trustees, of Greensboro, North Carolina, for $620,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,032 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2012.

Whitney Beach

Karen Underwood Kramer, of Hamilton, Ohio, sold the Unit 183 condominium at 6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Nicketta Guarino, trustee, of Inverness, Illinois, for $593,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,367 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2012.

Longboat Harbour

Elizabeth Lord and George Michael Mount, of Arlington, Virginia, sold their Unit 203 condominium at 4380 Exeter Drive to Charles and Alicia MacPhee, of Atlanta, for $525,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 899 square feet of living area. It sold for $263,000 in 2018.

Barbara Bellamente, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 206 condominium at 4390 Exeter Drive to Jason and Paula Hockett, of New Palestine, Indiana, for $516,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $110,000 in 1995.

Lido Dorset

Nadine Wesolowski, of Shavertown, Pennsylvania, sold her Unit 103 condominium at 475 Benjamin Franklin Drive to R Properties 2 LLC for $420,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 593 square feet of living area. It sold for $79,000 in 1992.

Nadine Wesolowski, as Personal Representative, sold the Unit 105 condominium at 475 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ira Azneer and Lisa Kleinberg, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 593 square feet of living area. It sold for $99,000 in 1996.