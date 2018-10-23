Ringling College of Art and Design announces entertainment design major

Ringling College of Art and Design added a 14th major to its academic offerings today.

The entertainment design major — the fourth to be added by the college in the past three years — will focus on themed environments.

“One of the unique features of Ringling College of Art and Design is the way it continues to develop new and pioneering programs that provide the education for the future creative leaders of our world,” says Ringling College President Larry R. Thompson. “Graduates of this new entertainment design program will have the opportunity to develop a dynamic combination of creative and technological innovation skill sets that will equip them to drive the evolution and invention of new forms of entertainment.”

Students who study under this discipline will learn about the design of spaces like theme parks, themed dining areas, museum exhibitions, zoos, retail stores and restaurants, says a news release from the school. The goal is to teach students how to design and build spaces that will amuse and enthrall visitors, hopefully fostering the feeling of being transported somewhere new.

The release also notes that RCAD is in a unique geographic location being in a tourist area and not far from one of the biggest entertainment hubs in the country, Orlando. This will provide unique opportunities for entertainment design students to learn from industry masters who aren’t as accessible outside of this area of the U.S.

Placing an emphasis on themed environments, the release says, means courses will more specifically focus on building for 3D. This includes consideration of space, material properties and fabrication. Advanced digital design techniques will also be taught, such as 3D modeling, 3D prototyping drawing and CAD drawing.

RCAD is now accepting applications for the major, which will be offered starting the fall 2019 semester.