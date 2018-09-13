 Skip to main content
Visual Art
Arts and Entertainment Thursday, Sep. 13, 2018 48 min ago

Ringling College graduate wins 2018 Student Academy Award

Eaza Shukla, a 2018 computer animations graduate, won for her film 'Re-Gifted.'
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Ringling College of Art and Design can add a new accomplishment to its list of accolades.

California native Eaza Shukla, who graduated from RCAD in 2018 with a degree in computer animations, will be handed a Student Academy Award Oct. 11.

Shukla is receiving the honor for her thesis film “Re-Gifted” in the animations category. Her win marks the 14th Student Academy Award won by a filmmaker from the RCAD computer animation department.

The 2018 competition received a total of 1,582 entries from 278 domestic and 122 international colleges and universities, all of which were voted upon by a record number of Academy members.

Shukla and the other 18 winners will travel to Los Angeles for a week of industry activities that will end Oct. 11, with the awards ceremony at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.  The medal placements – gold, silver and bronze – in the seven award categories will be announced at the ceremony.

To see the award-winning short film, click here. 

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

