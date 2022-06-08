Ringling Bridge lights up for Pride Month

June marks Pride Month, and the LGBTQ events and programs are well underway in Sarasota.

The city of Sarasota joined in on the support with a lighting of the John Ringling Causeway Bridge for the first week of June. The bridge sported an array of multicolored lights on each pillar across the Ringling Bay starting at sunset from June 1-7.

This year's lighting comes after a dispute between the city of Sarasota and the Florida Department of Transportation last year in which the department denied the city's request to light the bridge. The decision was reversed later in the month.

Project Pride SRQ has a number of events planned for June including a car parade Saturday, June 11.