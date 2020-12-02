Ringing strong

Bells are ringing all over the area, and on St. Armands Circle, one of them is held by 104-year-old Marjorie Klotz, who's helping raise money for St. Armands Key Lutheran Church's Salvation Army bell ringing.

"I love coming out," Klotz said. "It gives me a great deal of satisfaction, and all my dear friends are right here with me."

This is Klotz's first year ringing the bell with SAKLC, but she used to participate in the event at another church for a couple years before that — meaning she only picked up bell-ringing after she crossed 100 years old.

SAKLC has been doing bell-ringing for four years, member Jane Wittlinger said, and this year they will do it every day except Sundays until Christmas Eve.