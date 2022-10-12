Rickie Fowler, Paula Creamer featured at PopStroke Tour Championship finals in Sarasota

PopStroke announced Wednesday its inaugural PopStroke Tour Championship Oct. 26-28 at its University Town Center location in Sarasota will feature Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer playing the winner of the event's team division Oct. 28 in the "25K Showdown."

The PTC, which was first announced Aug. 25, is expected to bring 500 putters to Sarasota to determine the best PopStroke players. The team event is played in pairs over four 18-hole rounds and has a purse of $100,000. The winners of the team event will earn $20,000 to split and receive entry into the $25K Showdown against Fowler and Creamer, which will be taped and aired Nov. 20 on Bally Sports. There is also an individual event, also played over four 18-hole rounds, which has a purse of $25,000 and will see $5,000 go to the winner. The entire event is sponsored by TaylorMade.

“We are thrilled that Rickie and Paula have agreed to compete in our inaugural Tour Championship,” PopStroke founder Greg Bartoli said in a release. “In addition, we are excited to partner with TaylorMade and Bally Sports as we bring this competition to a national stage in seeking the best putter in the world. The response has been incredible with players from across the country as well as players from several countries across the world."

Fowler has won five career PGA Tour events and has finished second at a major tournament three times. Creamer has won 10 LPGA events including the 2010 U.S. Women's Open.

Entry into the team championships costs $500. Entry into the individual championship costs $250. Registration for both events closes at 5 p.m. Oct. 24. To register or for more information, visit PopStroke's website.