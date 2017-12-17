Sarasota High 5 Moments: 12.21.17

1 — Booker High boys basketball junior Jordan Clark had 24 points and 11 rebounds Dec. 15 in the Tornadoes’ 78-70 win against Sebring High.

2 — Sarasota High boys basketball senior Devin Vinson had 24 points and six rebounds Dec. 13 in the Sailors’ 64-47 win against Manatee High.

3 — Cardinal Mooney boys soccer Connor Nicholson had a hat trick Dec. 13 in the Cougars’ 6-1 win against The Out-of-Door Academy.

4 — Sarasota High girls basketball junior Kelly Brown had 18 points, four assists and four steals Dec. 14 in the Sailors’ 54-36 win against Manatee High.

5 — Former Riverview wide receiver Richie James, a junior at Middle Tennessee State, declared for the 2018 NFL Draft on Dec. 17.