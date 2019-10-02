Richard D. Levin

Sep 6, 1926–Sep 24, 2019

Richard D. Levin passed away at his home in Saraso­ta, FL September 24th. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he served in the army during WWII then went to college at Ohio State University where he received his degree in architecture in 1951. Richard’s architec­tural career spanned more than 40 years.

While practicing in Los Angeles, he met Gail Ruslander, the woman he would marry and who would share his life for the next 60 years. In 1960 they moved to Dayton where Richard found­ed Levin Porter Associates, Inc. The practice quickly be­came known for its outstand­ing design work.

Levin Porter was award­ed the ASO/AIA Gold Medal and more than 60 awards and commendations during his tenure. The firm’s work was featured in over 35 national and international journals. Levin Porter Associates is still active almost 60 years after it opened its doors.

Levin was a Fellow of the American Institute of Archi­tects, the highest honor given by the profession, President and Trustee of the Dayton Chapter of the American In­stitute of Architects, and a Trustee of the Architects So­ciety of Ohio. In 1986, he was appointed by the governor of Ohio to the Ohio State Board of Examiners. He also served on the Advisory Committee for Ohio State University’s School of Architecture.

Richard and Gail moved to Longboat Key, FL in the early 1990’s, where Richard built his last house. In Dayton and then in Longboat, Richard’s open design plans created spaces for friends and fami­ly to gather. Gail and Richard welcomed everyone into their homes for food and drink and lively and loud conversation. Richard will forever be remembered for his charm and wit, his love of dogs and his commit­ment to animal rights organi­zations. He also deeply loved his quirky and opinionated family.

In retirement, Richard was Chairman of the Longboat Key Facilities Advisory Com­mittee, and a member of both the Longboat Key Planning and Zoning Board and the Re­vitalization Task Force. Richard is survived by his wife, Gail Levin of Sarasota FL, his sister June Roth, daughter Claudia Levin (Daniel Gard­ner), Doug Levin (Hope Schaf­fer Levin) and son Geoffrey Levin.

He is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Jeremy Gard­ner, Alexander Levin, Drew Levin and Raya Levin.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knowlton School of Architecture/Ohio State Univ., the Humane Soci­ety of Sarasota, or a charity of choice.