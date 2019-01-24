'Reversing Roe' emphasizes the importance and power of the Supreme Court

"Reversing Roe" is a documentary that analyzes the political and polarizing, ever-evolving Roe v. Wade debate. It's a pro-choice versus pro-life, contentious piece of filmmaking that chooses not to take sides. And it's powerful.

This year marks the 46th anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to legalize abortion. The journey leading up to that decision was an arduous, incendiary and deeply divided one. It defined a woman's status in society that had not previously been addressed. She, alone, could have control over her own body.

Prior to the decision, basically only wealthy, white women could gain access to an abortion. Poor women turned to more drastic, dangerous methods to end an unwanted pregnancy. Some paid for it with their lives.

Amazingly, the Republican Party was initially pro-choice. Many flipped on that position (Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Donald Trump, etc.) when they started wooing the evangelical voters in the 1980s. The Moral Majority politicized the movement and has been chipping away at the decision ever since. The film cites that Trump "sealed the deal" in the Las Vegas debate with his strong stand on reversing Roe v. Wade. Many voted for him, solely, to stack the Supreme Court with ultra-conservative judges.

Directors Ricki Stern and Anne Sundberg ("Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work") employ archival footage and photos that are revelatory and sometimes, shocking. Interviews made over the course of 50 years with well-known advocates on each side of the issue are extremely insightful and well-edited. Activists, gynecologists, attorneys, presidents and Supreme Court justices elicit moans and cheers from the audience throughout this riveting film.

Most importantly, "Reversing Roe" emphasizes the importance of the Supreme Court and the immense power it wields. In turn, those who choose who sits on it can vastly change the course of history. Keep in mind, the judges are chosen for life. Bottom line, haven't we had enough of men making decisions for women in the past? Beware,"When the past becomes present, you lose the future."

Note: To commemorate the anniversary of Roe V. Wade, Planned Parenthood screened "Reversing Roe." It's now available on Netflix.