Retiree dog up for award

Rek, 10, served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Looking to vote for someone but keep seeing choices as the better of two evils?
Vote for Rek. He's a dog. And a vet (not that kind).
The 10-year-old German shepherd who retired to Sarasota was trained as a military explosives detection dog and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. And now, he’s a semifinalist for the 2020 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
He’s one of 21 still competing out of a field of 400 candidates.
Learn more and cast your ballot at herodogawards.com