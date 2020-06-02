Retiree dog up for award

Looking to vote for someone but keep seeing choices as the better of two evils?

Vote for Rek. He's a dog. And a vet (not that kind).

The 10-year-old German shepherd who retired to Sarasota was trained as a military explosives detection dog and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. And now, he’s a semifinalist for the 2020 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

He’s one of 21 still competing out of a field of 400 candidates.

Learn more and cast your ballot at herodogawards.com