Retired Longboat manager is EDC's interim CEO

The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County named former Longboat Key Town Manager David Bullock its interim CEO.

The announcement comes after Mark Huey, CEO and president of the EDC for the past eight years, announced his resignation on Dec. 5. Huey will work through the end of December to help in the transition process, according to a press release.

Bullock has extensive public and private sector experience, the statement says. He retired in 2018 after seven years leading the Town of Longboat Key. Before that, he was Sarasota County Deputy County Administrator for 14 years. He has also worked in private consulting in Virginia and run a small construction company.

“We are very happy that someone of David Bullock’s experience and stature was willing to step in to guide the EDC while we conduct our national search for a new CEO,” says Art Lambert, chairman of the board of the EDC, in the statement. “We cannot let our efforts to diversify and strengthen the local economy pause for even a moment.”

The EDC board has created a transition team to carry forward the EDC’s mission during the search process. The team will also work closely on the formation and charge of the search committee.

The EDC of Sarasota County is a private, nonprofit corporation leading the community’s economic development strategy to add high-wage jobs and diversify the local economy.