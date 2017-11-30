Retail on the rise near Heritage Harbour

More commercial development is coming to the State Road 64 corridor, and the timing is perfect, says one developer.

Commercial developer Starling Group is preparing to start construction on its newest East County project, a nine-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Heritage Green Way — an extension of Lena Road — and State Road 64, just north of the new Taco Bell and Dairy Queen restaurants.

“As other interchanges have built out, State Road 64 has lagged behind,” said Brian Kennelly, Starling Group’s chief operating office. “We feel the timing is perfect. The Fort Hamer Bridge just opened up and Lakewood Ranch continues to expand.”

The plaza will be anchored by a roughly 21,000-square-foot Crunch Fitness, now going through permitting with

This rendering shows what a multi-tenant building on property may look like.

Manatee County, and will have another 20,000-square-foot inline retail building that will go under construction in the first quarter of 2018. There are two other pads on which 6,000- to 8,000-square-foot buildings — possibly for dental or physician offices — could be built, but that likely will occur farther into the future.

The plaza, overall, could include a sit-down sports bar-type restaurant, hair and nail salons and possibly an ice cream shop, Kennelly said.

“It’s all those things to serve all the rooftops between Heritage Harbour and Lakewood Ranch,” Kennelly said. “In the area, there’s not a cohesive planned neighborhood development like this.”

Ian Black Real Estate agent Melissa Harris, who is representing the property with lead broker Steve Horn, said interest in the project has been strong, with inquiries coming in every other day.

“We’re getting a lot of people who are excited about that area,” Harris said. “I have friends who live off State Road 64 and they are so excited about having something more in that area. With the opening of the Fort Hamer Bridge, we’re really going to become the way into work for a lot of people.”

“Our goal was to make a statement we’re here and we’re ready,” she said.