Residents protest proposed car dealership in Manatee County

About 100 residents of GreyHawk Landing and surrounding neighborhoods on Jan. 25 gathered along State Road 64 at 117th Street East to protest plans to put a Cox Chevrolet dealership there.

Residents say the proposed use is incompatible with their neighborhoods. The also have concerns with traffic, flooding, noise pollution and light pollution.

Manatee County Commissioners are scheduled Feb. 20 to consider a land-use application that would allow for the dealership to be built.

"We're definitely out to get their attention today," protest co-organizer Lindsay Rushmore said.