Residential Real Estate Transactions May 4-8

A home in Lake View Estates at the Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. SD TLC Holdings LLC sold the home at 14737 Como Circle to Gary and Elizabeth Brudnicki, of Guilford, Conn., for $1.55 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,534 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Toni and Jeffrey Cusumano, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7441 Seacroft Cove to Joseph and Deborah Jones, of Bradenton, for $1.21 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,480 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.27 million in 2018.

Christopher and Julie Chorley, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 16829 Berwick Terrace to Ervin and Mary Heyde, of Bradenton, for $870,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,719 square feet of living area.

Harbour Walk

David and Jonnie Buffaline, of Bradenton, sold their home at 557 Fore Dr., to John and Pamela Harbour, of E. Brunswick, N.J., for $1.16 million. Built in 2008, it has six bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,691 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $795,400 in 2010.

Shoreview

James and Laura Edwards, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., sold their home at 7896 Grande Shores Dr., to John Cox, of Sarasota, for $745,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $709,300 in 2018.

Tidewater Preserve

Guy and Mien Roberts, of Frederick, Md., sold their home at 5322 Swift River Court to William and Paula Johns, of Delmont, Pa., for $693,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $699,000 in 2017.

Country Club Village

Levon and Kara Akoghlanian, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7025 Kingsmill Court to Arthur and Kristine Scott, of Bradenton, for $628,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,373 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2012.

Harvey and Charlotte Greenbaum sold their home at 6826 Turnberry Isles Court to Brian Poole Jr., of St. Petersburg, for $575,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,647 square feet of living area.

Robert Seligsohn, Susan Howell and Ben Seligsohn, of Wilton Manors, sold their home at 7183 Sandhills Place to Jerome Beaulier and Linda-Anne Beaulier, of Beaverton, Ohio, for $385,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,347 square feet of living area.

John and Caren Woodhead, of York, S.C., sold their home at 7315 Riviera Cove to Jon and Constance Byrne, of Bradenton, for $333,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,913 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $414,000 in 2005.

Peter and Ellen Paris, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7045 Woodmore Terrace to Marilyn Schugg, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,563 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,400 in 2002.

Del Webb

Larry and Janice Sprowles, of Elizabeth, Ky., sold their home at 16729 Ellsworth Ave., to Thomas and Sandra Derstine, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,488 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $524,800 in 2018.

John and Patricia Thrailkill, of Aiken, S.C., sold their home at 16848 Ellsworth Ave., to Edward and Joann Wehnert, of Lakewood Ranch, for $535,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,488 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $514,700 in 2017.

Ascot

Ann Hirsch, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7523 Ascot Court to Arthur Jacobs and May Duhon, of New York City, for $575,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,462 square feet of living area.

Riverdale Revised

Harvey and Deborah Codner, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold their home at 4531 Swordfish Dr., to Ryan and Jennifer Zaleski, of Bradenton, for $537,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $348,000 in 2011.

Sonoma

Neil Taylor, of Essex, England, sold the home at 8215 Country Park Way to Aaron and Carly Crockett, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 2009, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $373,000 in 2009.

Rosedale Highlands

Aristides Ponjuan and Mitzue Stockdale-Ponjuan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5326 97th St. Circle E., to Sandel Blackwell, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2017.

Reon and Susan Onstine, trustees, of Rio Rancho, N.M., sold the home at 9754 51st Terrace E., to Donald and Cheryl Lagor, of Lakewood Ranch, for $403,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,401 square feet of living area.

Velma Ponds, of Calumet City, Ill., sold her home at 5132 97th St. E., to Anthony and Elizabeth Demers, of Barrington, R.I., for $375,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $552,000 in 2005.

River Place

Barbara Parker, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7126 68th Drive E., to Adrienne Elliott and Charles Bookhamer, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2005.

Savanna

Kelly and Lori Pratt, of Littlefield, Texas, sold their home at 2925 Desert Plain Cove to Jason Bearden and Katie Pratt, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2017, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,795 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $474,500 in 2017.

Mill Creek

Ana Irimia and Carlos Irimia, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1908 145th St. E., to Donald and Joanne July, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,851 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $429,000 in 2015.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Gerard and Barbara Lynch, of Charlotte, N.C., sold their home at 11115 Hyacinth Place to Maureen and Michael Barbee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $465,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,674 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2006.

River Club South

John and Patricia Ruggero, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7544 Harrington Lane to Maureen Rosin, of W. Caldwell, N.J. for $400,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2013.

Esplanade

Lee and Sherry Bye, of Nokomis, sold their home at 5311 Vaccaro Court to Ellen Abbott, of Bradenton, for $384,900. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2017.

Greenbrook Village

Tom Rones and Tracy Rones sold their home at 6376 Golden Eye Glen to Marcin and Violetta Harasim, of the United Kingdom, for $380,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2006.

Arbor Lakes

Joseph Freund, trustee, of Great Falls, Va., sold the home at 6105 Winchester Place to Gerald Breeden, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,500 in 1997.

Riverwalk Village

Maria-Fernanda Reynardus, trustee, sold the home at 11107 Water Lily Way to James Eads, of Conyers, Ga., for $338,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,010 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,200 in 2001.

Lagoon at Tidewater Preserve

Carol Gomez, of Virginia Beach, Va., sold her Unit A condominium at 1135 Riverscape St., to Thomas and Katherine Bambenek, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2009.

Central Park

Ryan and Arica Gaines, of Overland Park, Kansas, sold their home at 5009 Mission Park Lane to Michael and Melissa Joyell, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,726 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,000 in 2019.

Frederick Carpio and DiemChi Nguyen, of Corona, Calif., sold their home at 11911 Forest Park Circle to Jonathan Roberson and Agneza Bozic Roberson, of Bradenton, for $284,900. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,533 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2017.

Melrose Gardens at Tara

Russell and Jane List, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7144 Melrose Place to Linda Perry, trustee, of Commerce Township, Mich., for $315,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,745 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2012.

Greyhawk Landing

Elie Farah, trustee, and Rita Farah, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 12219 Lavender Loop to Kevin and Chrystean Scholz, of Bradenton, for $313,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,950 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2015.

Marcos and Carolyn Alvarez sold their home at 12291 Lavender Loop to Mahalia Laramie, of Bradenton, for $287,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2009.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Mark and Dianne Johns sold their Unit 302 condominium at 7914 Grand Estuary Trail to Peter and Virginia Miranda, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2013.

Glenbrooke

Barbara Grunas, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 8148 Glenbrooke Court to Mick and Susan Fallis, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,488 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2012.

Summerfield Village

Roberta Lee Hughes, trustee, sold the home at 11923 Winding Woods Way to Richard and Roxana Lawson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $290,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,681 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2003.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

Edward and Elizabeth De Paiva, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 521 condominium at 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop to Jeffrey and Amy Sollars, of Fayetteville, Pa., for $282,500. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,302 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2019.

Tara

William and Julie Carver, of Lutz, sold their home at 7164 Drewrys Bluff to William and Deborah Murphy, of St. Louis, for $282,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,845 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $273,000 in 2016.

Del Tierra

Wendy Garrard, of Bradenton, sold her home at 15718 High Bell Place to Paul Radick and Dawn Radick, trustees, of Bradenton, for $278,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,767 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,500 in 2016.

28th Avenue Drive East

Wayne Anderson, Robin Larkin and Barbara Legault, of Glastonbury, Conn., sold their home at 5901 28th Ave., Drive E. to Jamie Stark, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,312 square feet of living area.

Moorings at Edgewater

Janice Solomon, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 6540 Moorings Point Circle to Mary McLaughlin, of Lindenhurst, N.Y., and Lawrence Helfant, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $479,000 in 2005.

Silverlake

Andrew William and Barbara Ruggio Williams, of Sanford, N.C., sold their home at 5231 60th Drive E., to Kayla Cerquozzi, of Bradenton, for $264,500. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,946 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2010.

Watch at Waterlefe

Richard Metz and Kathleen Metz, trustees, of Wilton, Conn., sold the Unit 12-A condominium at 9607 Sea Turtle Terrace to Donna Brown, of Seabrook Island, S.C., for $262,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2005.

River Sound

Clarence and Kathleen Pruitt sold their home at 5530 River Sound Terrace to Maryann Botto, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2013.

Country Oaks

Lydia Rios-Lopez Aguinsky, of Clermont, sold her home at 4920 81st Ave., Terrace E. to Brianna Nelson and Michael Lintz, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,264 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $91,800 in 1992.

Veranda at Lakewood National

James and Helen McHenry, of Powell, Ohio, sold their Unit 824 condominium at 5527 Palmer Circle to Jean and Leonard Grosso, of Depew, N.Y., for $217,900. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2018.

Sabal Bay

Steven and Rhonda Kansagor, of Clearwater, sold their Unit 13-4 condominium at 8226 72nd St. E., to Giuseppe and Natali Ciaramella, of Sudbury, Mass., for $205,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $244,600 in 2006.