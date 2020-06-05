Residential real estate transactions May 25-29

Two homes in Rye Wilderness Estates topped the transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Roy and Jocelyn Marie Miller, of Bradenton, sold their home at 404 166th St. E., to Shane and Kimberly Dawn Hirst, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,168 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $578,700 in 2016.

Sharron Wagner sold her home at 16623 Sixth Ave. E., to Kenneth Haner and Luis Manuel Garmendia, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,138 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $536,700 in 2018.

Riva Trace

Jerry Orten, trustee, of Nashville, Tenn., sold the home at 7515 Rio Bella Place to Alexander and Valentine Landsperger, trustees, of University Park, for $535,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2018.

Country Club East

JulieAdele Vreeland, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7714 Hazeltine Glen to Henry Jay and Christine Rankow, of Harrisburg, Pa., for $525,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,245 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $552,100 in 2013.

Mallory Park

CB Homes LLC sold the home at 11408 Golden Bay Place to Matthew and Kelly Edwards, of Bradenton, for $497,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $459,100 in 2018.

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 3307 Chestertown Loop to Katherine Gil and Jonathan Heavner, of Bradenton, for $306,400. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,833 square feet of living area.

Broadmoor Pines

Harold Keller, Paul Keller and Wayne, Keller, trustees, of Aurora, N.Y., sold the home at 5960 Country Club Way to Calvin and Melissa Nissley, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,947 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $174,200 in 2017.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 10615 Restoration Terrace to Bruce and Zohreh Ambrose, of Bradenton, for $483,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,044 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $569,900 in 2004.

TT Heritage Realty sold the home at 608 Misty Pond Court to Jerome and Linda Daly, of Bradenton, for $362,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2016.

Bridgewater

Ronnie Shake, trustee, sold the home at 13405 Bridgeport Crossing to Brian Hensley, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $533,000 in 2015.

GreyHawk Landing West

Glenn and Anna Rzepecki, of Columbus, Ohio, sold their home at 12306 Goldenrod Ave., to Wendy and Ronald Blotner, of Bradenton, for $470,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,203 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $417,200 in 2017.

Country Club Village

Ann Phillips, of Germantown, Md., sold her home at 13994 Siena Loop to Timothy and Shannon Moriarty, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,623 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $817,700 in 2006.

Charles Baggot and Victoria Christian-Baggot, of Elverson, Pa., sold their home at 7288 Lismore Court to Leo Lin and Faith Kao, of Lakewood Ranch, for $385,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,202 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2010.

Mill Creek

Bill and Patti Phillips, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13618 Seventh Ave. Circle N.E., to Briana O’Brien, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $321,400 in 2015.

Savanna

Ryan and Amie Brewer, of Minneapolis, sold their home at 3810 Scrub Creek Run to John and Jill Fallon, of Lakewood Ranch, for $415,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,900 in 2018.

Mandalay

Bobby Dean, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4520 62nd Ave. E., to Carol Scott and Darlene Batten, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,295 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $362,500 in 2008.

University Groves

Warren and Anne Bell, of Louisville, Ky., sold their home at 8107 36th St. E., to McGraw Asset Management LLC for $375,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,566 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,500 in 2012.

Heritage Harbour

Harry and Carmenza Stephenson, trustees, of Jacksonville, sold the home at 351 River Enclave Court to Robert Goudey and Susan Adams, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2010.

Paul Lapierre, of New Brunswick, Canada, sold his home at 206 Winding River Trail to Gerald Gerbis Jr. and Brianna Pingree, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,048 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2017.

Roberta Leach and Jon Zayicek, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6666 Willowshire Way to Mohammed Tazi and Kyle Ann Tazi, trustees, of Bradenton, for $209,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,387 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2017.

Greenbrook

Patrick Karl sold his home at 6453 Blue Grosbeak Circle to Santo Cabrera and Claudia Fernandez, of Lakewood Ranch, for $362,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,342 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,600 in 2003.

Virginia Stellato and Thomas Cappadona, of Garnerville, N.Y., sold their home at 15327 Blue Fish Circle to Stephen Paul, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $173,000 in 2011.

Robert and Debra Donohue, of Brookhaven, N.Y., sold their home at 15667 Lemon Fish Dr., to Frederick and Sarah Lilly, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2014.

Kara Work, of Bradenton, sold the home at 14107 Cattle Egret Place to Michael Holland and Karrie Thrall, of Lakewood Ranch, for $310,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2010.

Longpond at Mote Ranch

Karen Chalmers, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6963 Superior St. Circle to James and Judith Van Houten, of Sarasota, for $357,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,017 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,900 in 2014.

Del Webb

Richard and Amy Greenberg, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 17040 Kenton Terrace to Marco Gueli, of Centerport, N.Y., for $350,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,348 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,000 in 2018.

Sabal Harbour

William and Deborah Beckett, of Pinellas Park, sold their home at 4703 Cayo Costa Place to Michelle Arnold, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,382 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 2014.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Todd and Regina Thoma, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9090 Willowbrook Circle to James Jennings Jr., of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,000 in 2014.

Scott and Sara Wilson, of Parrish, sold their home at 163 Bridgewater Court to Mary Fiala and Alexander Fiala, of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,079 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,000 in 2016.

Waterbury Grapefruit

Jennifer LeRose, of Bradenton, sold her home at 21705 61st Ave. E., to Austyn and Bryan Revell, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $76,000 in 1993.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Maxine Dobras, trustee, sold the home at 8734 52nd Ave. E., to Carole Ann Smith, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,961 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Del and Karen Hamm, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11511 Griffith Park Terrace to Diego Vasquez and Sandra Arango, of Lakewood Ranch, for $325,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $308,000 in 2014.

Tara

Mary Elizabeth Recine, trustee, of Centennial, Colo., Joseph Pastori, of Laveen, Ariz., Georgia Ann Murray, of Queensbury, N.Y., and Joan Francis Brown, of Hudson, N.Y., sold the home at 6622 Peach Tree Creek Road to Carl Ramon and Ruth Ann Rossi, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,093 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 1997.

Indigo Ridge at University Place

Christian and Johana Lies sold their home at 8230 Indigo Ridge Terrace to Michael and Anne Wackerbauer, of University Park, for $300,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2007.

Gates Creek Road

Sandy Wigington, of Riverview, sold the home at 257 Gates Creek Road to Andreas and Rebekah Niederer, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,900 in 2017.

Summerfield

Gregory Ruppert and Kathleen Beazell sold their home at 11829 Winding Woods Way to Humberto Aristizabal and Christine Aristizabal, trustees, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,871 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2011.

James Hallman, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6656 Meandering Way to Andre and Jami Leverett, of Sarasota, for $269,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,788 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $156,900 in 1999.

6218 White Clover LLC sold the home at 6218 White Clover Circle to RC 48 LLC for $225,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,784 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $372,000 in 2006.

Creekwood

Paul Ahnberg, of Oak Harbor Harbor, Wash., sold his home at 7305 49th Ave. E., to Scott Ward, of Bradenton, for $287,500. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2007.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Bernard and Marita Kristen, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 6101 condominium at 6802 Grand Estuary Trail to Pamela Neal, of Manheim, Pa., for $265,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2016.

Del Tierra

Alexandro and Rebecca Figueroa, of Sarasota, sold their home at 220 Lone Dove Lane to Ivadajo Investments LLC for $260,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,767 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2016.

Mark and Annette Stanoch, of Bradenton, sold their home at 432 Gris Sky Lane to William Murphy, of Grafton, Mass., for $240,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2017.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Martin Bakula, of Kladno, Czech Republic, sold his home at 7131 Montauk Point Crossing to Cristina Villalon, of Bradenton, for $234,900. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,750 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $118,000 in 2009.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Richard Frazee Jr., as Personal Representative, sold the home at 7912 Estates Dr., to William and Diana Michel, of Sarasota, for $206,500. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,203 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $153,000 in 2002.