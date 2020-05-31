Country Club home tops East County sales at $1.75 million

A home in the Country Club at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. William and Nubia Petron, of Chandler, Ariz., sold their home at 13608 Matanzas Place to Daniel and Donna Brierton, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.75 million. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,485 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Ricardo Gonzalez and Vivian Montenegro, of Sarasota, sold their home at 14535 Secret Harbor Place to Deanna Bosschaert-Grhul and Stephen Grhul, of Ontario, Canada, for $925,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,264 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $837,000 in 2015.

Raymond and Georgia Vogel, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 16536 Hillside Circle to Lynn McNamee, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $495,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,390 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $489,000 in 2017.

University Park

Nicholas John Dendy and Joyce Hopkins, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 7651 Heathfield Court to Steven Niems, trustee, and Vicki Niems, of Westchester, Ill., for $747,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,191 square feet of living area.

Country Club

Joseph Brielmann and Kimberly Anderman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7044 Brier Creek Court to Patrick and Khalilah Weston, of Lakewood Ranch, for $698,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,487 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $563,000 in 2012.

Patricia Verhoeven-Provost, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 6941 Brier Creek Court to James and Christine Davenport, of Bradenton, for $683,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2009.

Robert and Deborah Davis, of Wakefield, Mass., sold their home at 12235 Thornhill Court to Lawrence and Jean Beth Kordon, of Lakewood Ranch, for $465,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,056 square feet of living area.

Robert and Nicole Dalvano, of Reading, Pa., sold their home at 13804 Siena Loop to Harald Kachele and Maureen Kachele, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $404,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,319 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Marlene Viereck, of Brooksville, sold her home at 7936 Suntree Glen to Jeffrey and Jodi Tryon, of Lakewood Ranch, for $379,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,289 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,500 in 2015.

Del Webb

Lisa Murtaugh and Karen Perz, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17116 Hampton Falls Terrace to George and Edna Kindley, of Bradenton, for $665,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,776 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $632,400 in 2018.

Joan Sauer, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 6834 Gosport Cove to Joseph Rinaldis and Judith Lee Segal, of Ashburn, Va., for $464,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $433,900 in 2017.

Winding River

Michael and Laura Wick, of Apex, N.C., sold their home at 1018 143rd St. N.E., to Glenna Glenn, of Bradenton, for $613,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,166 square feet of living area.

John and Natalka Eisch, of Bradenton, sold their home at 909 143td St. N.E., to Hoi Thanh Huynh, of Dorchester, Mass., for $548,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,325 square feet of living area.

Pomello Park

Donna Leopaldi, trustee, of Sugar Hill, Ga., sold the home at 6610 229th St. E., to Jesse and Melody Scott, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,070 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Cathy Hansell, of Bradenton, sold her home at 7117 River Club Blvd., to Beth Potere, trustee, of Bradenton, for $576,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,942 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $519,000 in 2013.

Sonoma

Davin and Rebekah Anderson, of Naples, sold their home at 8106 Santa Rosa Court to Dava Guerin, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,906 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $552,600 in 2007.

Raven Crest

Eugene and Glenda Lucero, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11604 Eighth Terrace N.E., to Luke and Jessica Kvapil, of Bradenton, for $470,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,482 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $407,000 in 2015.

Heritage Harbour

Patricia Ouimet sold her home at 6536 Willowshire Way to BGRS LLC for $381,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,500 in 2017.

Phillip and Jean Costa, trustees, sold the home at 214 Whispering Palms Lane to Charles and Sherry Wichmann, of Bradenton, for $321,900. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2016.

Greenbrook

Robert and Joann Sismilich, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13909 Wood Duck Circle to Jarrad Savinelli, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,128 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2007.

Sandra Lorena Arango and Diego Vasquez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6446 Blue Grosbeak Circle to Kent Russell and Jennifer Garcia-Russell, of Celebration, for $295,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,771 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2015.

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 15312 Skip Jack Loop to JAYMARI LLC for $252,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2008.

Greenfield Plantation

James and Penny Myers, trustees, of Perry, Mich., sold the home at 10755 Old Grove Circle to Emery Miller Jr., of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,347 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,000 in 2010.

Lakewood National

Cozzi Enterprises LLC sold the Unit 421 condominium at 5819 Wake Forest Run to James Tucker, of Reading, Pa., for $358,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2017.

Lisa and Christopher Hooven, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 526 condominium at 17006 Vardon Terrace to Diane Brookbank, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2018.

Riverdale Revised

Jason and Sarah Howard, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4419 Third Ave. E., to Michael and Tonya Merriman, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,424 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $291,000 in 2016.

Del Tierra

Cory and Jessica Ladner sold their home at 15531 Rose Grove Dr., to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $339,500. National Residential Nominee Services Inc. then sold the home to Craig Giordano and Nicole Smith, of Bradenton, for $339,500. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,889 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $278,800 in 2016.

Mill Creek

Department of Housing and Urban Development sold the home at 710 137th St. N.E., to Antonio Leone III and Antonio Leone, of Bradenton, for $322,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,449 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2009.

Silverlake

Frank Meola sold his home at 5928 48th St. E., to Dennis and Glorina Walker, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,686 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2009.

University Pines

Doug McDuffle, of Asheville, N.C., sold his home at 5124 Ithaca Lane to Aleksei and Chelsa Vahtomin, of Sarasota, for $292,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,903 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2014.

Miramar

Vincent and Janice O’Brien, of Spring Lake, N.J. sold their Unit 74 condominium at 8132 Miramar Way to Michael Littlejohn, of Lakewood Ranch, for $290,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2017.

Country Oaks

Splash Construction LLC sold the home at 8420 Cypress Lake Circle to Nolan Easton and Lauren Puzzanchera, of Sarasota, for $287,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,663 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2019.

Eagle Trace

Lisa Reese, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 1917 Orange Lake Cove to Robert and Maryann Hutchison, of Mammoth Lakes, Calif., for $286,900. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,600 in 2014.

Karen Zetts sold her home at 1930 Crystal Lake Trail to Charlotte Hull, of Bradenton, for $278,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,452 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,200 in 2015.

Indigo Ridge at University Place

Moongilmadugu and Vennila Inbavazhvu, trustees, of McDonough, Ga., sold the home at 8147 Indigo Ridge Terrace to Frederick Scheerle IV and Megan Morris, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2008.

Woodbrook

Patricia Mire, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4650 Woodbrook Dr., to Kirstin Lillan Sanchez Rodriguez and Marco Antonio Sanchez Rodriguez, of Sarasota, for $267,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $196,900 in 2012.

Tara

Clive Packman and Sheila Packman, trustees, of Gloucestershire, United Kingdom, sold the home at 7156 Melrose Place to Robert Beam, of Bradenton, for $262,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,919 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,700 in 2004.

River Landings Bluffs

Robert Rath, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5514 61st Lane E., to Miguel and Vivian Rendon, of Bradenton, for $257,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,874 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 1998.

Peridia

Richard Marquis, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4419 Murfield Drive E., to Margaret and Max Parker, of Bradenton, for $243,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2017.

Braden River Lakes

Charles and Rebecca Frazier sold their home at 1102 50th St. E., to Robert Long, of Bradenton, for $236,500. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,281 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2019.

Braden Woods

Carolyn Miner, of Barton, Vt., sold the home at 9614 Braden Run to Braden Forest Properties LLC for $220,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,124 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2009.

Villas at Tara

Gregory and June Oxner, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their Unit 6 condominium at 6940 Stoneywalk Court to Firmin and Earline Stepaniak, of Pickney, Mich., for $219,900. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,647 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $156,900 in 2012.

Palm Grove

Michael and Jacoline Scherbaty, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 12-102 condominium at 7208 Fountain Palm Circle to Michael and JoAnne O’Hara, of Clarence, N.Y., for $208,900. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,348 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $213,900 in 2005.