A home in the Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Daniel Brierton, trustee, and Donna Brierton, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 12539 Highfield Circle to Moses and Terry Wilkins, of Lexington, Mass., for $2.25 million. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,535 square feet of living area.

Concession

Kris Vassallo and Tina Arcarese, of Sarasota, sold their home at 19422 Ganton Ave., to J. Ted Tomak Jr., of Massillon, Ohio, for $1.8 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,782 square feet of living area.

Lake Club

SD TLC Holdings LLC sold the home at 14757 Como Circle to Ted Dyer and Rhonda Dyer, trustees, of Santa Rosa, Calif., for $1,757,600. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,220 square feet of living area.

Kerry and Lisa Panozzo, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16231 Daysailor Trail to Andrew Moore, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.08 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,010 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $949,000 in 2017.

Country Club East

John and Carrie Thompson, of New Lenox, Ill., sold their home at 7433 Seacroft Cove to Susan DiBrango, of Bradenton, for $1.16 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $907,800 in 2016.

Country Club

Pedro Briceno and Tonantzin Matheus, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13515 Matanzas Place to Daniel and Karen Jordan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,075,000. Built in 2010, it has five bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,427 square feet of living area.

Larry and Beverly Moore, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7527 Rigby Court to Ryan and Lauren Fischer, of Lakewood Ranch, for $712,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,302 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $620,000 in 2016.

Barbara Chamberlin, trustee, and Kenneth Chamberlin, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6535 Oakland Hills Drive to John and Jean Hennessy, of Lakewood Ranch, for $265,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,586 square feet of living area.

Harbour Walk

Paul and Sharon Kelly, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 548 Regatta Way to Joseph and Jacqueline Lusardi, of Portland, Maine, for $1.05 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,987 square feet of living area.

River Club North

James and Elizabeth Thompson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10308 Clubhouse Drive to Douglas Whitney, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,693 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Eric and Cynthia Kozlowski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7222 Pine Valley St., to Marc Poirier and Josephine Arcarese, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,694 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2016.

Braden Woods

Joshua and Krystle Sommers sold their home at 6010 95th St. Circle E., to Travis and Amanda Rettenmaier, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2018.

David Lokes, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6127 95th St. Circle E., to Madison Plank and Daniel Benjamin, of Bradenton, for $448,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,195 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,900 in 2016.

Del Webb

Luther and Kathleen Garrett, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7556 Viola Loop to John and Marguerite Adamski, of Burlington, Conn., for $492,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $482,500 in 2019.

Bridgewater

Ronald and Melissa Mason sold their home at 13013 Ramblewood Trail to Barton and Laura Lee Myers, of Lakewood Ranch, for $448,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,700 in 2014.

Bonny and James Rosser, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13010 Ramblewood Trail to James and Elizabeth Thompson, of Bradenton, for $432,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $397,600 in 2014.

Esplanade

Katherine Wingert, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 5309 Vaccaro Court to Kevin Cooney and Julie Cooney, trustees, of Palatine, Ill., for $440,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,926 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,800 in 2014.

Tara

Michael Dunn, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6320 Cormorant Court to Jeffery and Mary LeBaron, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,337 square feet of living area.

Raven Crest

Clair and Jeffrey Lyle, of Bradenton, sold their home at 746 116th Court N.E., to David and Sheryl Sixsmith, of Bradenton, for $433,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,650 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2015.

Greenbrook Village

Daryl and Amber Petricca, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13304 Purple Finch Circle to Brian and Yvonne Boettger, of Lakewood Ranch, for $420,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2016.

Kirk and Kimberly Gordon, of Orlando, sold their home at 13835 Waterthrush Place to Keith and Marion Korthaus, of Bradenton, for $262,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,900 in 2005.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club

Mary Wolf, trustee, of Cary, N.C., sold the home at 7415 Fairlinks Court to Colleen Costello Adler, of Sarasota, for $392,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,987 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2002.

Del Tierra

Roger Riehm, of Bradenton, sold his home at 15604 Trinity Fall Way to Donald and Lisa Raves, of New Cumberland, Pa., for $370,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $338,600 in 2016.

Christopher Brown, of Los Angeles, sold his home at 466 Grande Vista Blvd., to Norman Kemble Jr., of Castle Rock, Colo., for $271,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2017.

Arbor Grande

Betty Parker, of Bradenton, sold her home at 2315 Starwood Court to Kathleen and Joseph Webb, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,120 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2018.

Polo Run

Franklin Russell and John Mayer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17108 Blue Ridge Place to Felice Tannen, of Bradenton, for $317,500. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2018.

Eagle Trace

Paul and Jean Wilcoxen sold their home at 2011 Crystal Lake Trail to Debra Ulmer, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $308,100 in 2018.

Lakeside Woods

Dwight Garris, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5871 Lakeside Woods Circle to Gary Chesnut, of Sarasota, for $299,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,773 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,000 in 2019.

Greenfield Plantation

Raymond and Barbara Ruppert, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1414 Millbrook Circle to James and Judith Holbrook, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,598 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,500 in 2004.

Coach Homes at River Strand

James and Judy Pearson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 9201 condominium at 6911 Grand Estauary Trail to Myron Henrickson and Joanne Henrickson, trustees, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $273,000 in 2015.

Harmony

David and Kristin Perrotti, of Parrish, sold their home at 12455 Trailhead Dr., to Megan Olsen, of Bradenton, for $249,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,900 in 2017.

Sabal Harbour

The Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, sold the home at 4842 Bookelia Circle to Theodore Simon, of Sarasota, for $246,800. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2001.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

A Plus Investments FL LLC sold the Unit 635 condominium at 1030 Tidewater Shores Loop to Andrew and Michelle Boris, of Newburgh, Ind., for $240,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,121 square feet of living area.

Gary and Mary Walsh, trustees, sold the Unit 331 condominium at 16814 Vardon Terrace to James Gassel and Pamela Gassel, trustees, of Bradenton, for $222,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2017.

Veranda at River Strand

Frank and Marie Engel, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1225 condominium at 7225 River Hammock Drive to Charles and Marilyn DeBruler, of Bradenton, for $229,900. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,900 in 2017.

Central Park

Raymond Banks and Carmen Rodriguez Borges sold their home at 11118 Battery Park Place to Richard Banks, of Lakewood Ranch, for $220,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $174,100 in 2013.