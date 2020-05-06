A home in the Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Regions Bank sold the home at 19428 Ganton Ave., to Jeffrey Schreiber, of Pembroke, Mass., for $1,599,900. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,005 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,474,500 in 2019.

Country Club East

Maxine and Harry Koenig, of Melville, N.Y., sold their home at 16727 Berwick Terrace to Susan Sheehan, of Bradenton, for $1,037,500. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $976,900 in 2017.

Winding River

Kevin and Tracy Hannabery sold their home at 1107 143rd St. N.E., to Daniel and Sally Ann DiPasquale, of Bradenton, for $825,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,104 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Rebecca Bowman, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 14923 Bowfin Terrace to Benjamin and Rachel Kelley, of Lakewood Ranch, for $707,300. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,188 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $723,900 in 2006.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. sold the home at 6639 Coopers Hawk Court to Gregg and Kari Carlson, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,800 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $868,000 in 2006.

Walter and Dollie Peelle sold their home at 14020 Nighthawk Terrace to John and Carly Lackaff, of Lakewood Ranch, for $349,900. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,432 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2005.

Debra Castelli, Personal Representative, Charles Mace Jr., Scott Mace and Dayne Pleau of Wallingford, Conn., sold the home at 14217 Cattle Egret Place to Christopher Kingsley, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Harold and Anneda Clarke, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8112 Panther Ridge Trail to Kathryn and Michael McQueen, of Morrow, Ohio, for $682,700. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,775 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

William and Debra Kaline, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12773 Fontana Loop to Terry and Lane Adelman, of Rapid City, S.D., for $645,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,266 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $446,500 in 2013.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13842 Messina Loop to Harold and Anneda Clarke, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,427 square feet of living area.

Loretta Bruccoleri sold her home at 13109 Palermo Dr., to Rebecca Bowman, trustee, of Bradenton, for $417,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,307 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $396,900 in 2015.

Easton Place

Kevin and Judith McCann sold their home at 6301 Thorndon Circle to Ellen Rothbaum, trustee, of University Park, for $605,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,831 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $549,000 in 2017.

Tidewater Preserve

Hunter and Maryann Botto, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 5514 Tidewater Preserve Blvd. to David and Karen Stroly, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2018.

River Club South

Kennon and Elizabeth McCaa, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7502 Pine Valley St., to Jacqueline Yeagley and Suzanne Barron, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,760 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2009.

Wentworth

Charles Totonis, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7301 Saint Georges Way to Steven Miller and Tianxia Yang, of Bradenton, for $519,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,154 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2004.

Lakewood National

Jarrad Savinelli and Emily Stockbridge Savinelli, of Portsmouth, N.H., sold their home at 17439 Hickok Belt Loop to Charles and Regina Putrino, of Lakewood Ranch, for $482,500. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,207 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $467,300 in 2019.

Country Club Village

Raymond and Sandra Kelly, of Minneapolis, sold their home at 7442 Edenmore St., to Kurt Hildorf and Cathy Hildorf, trustees, of Richland, Mich., for $475,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,181 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2018.

Carol Lynn Titcombe sold her home at 6851 Bay Hill Dr., to HP Florida I LLC for $370,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,118 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,000 in 2001.

Emmett Zettler and James McCaffrey, of Allendale, N.J., sold their home at 6543 Oakland Hills Dr., to Christopher Saint and Margaret Gnau Saint, of Lakewood Ranch, for $355,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,940 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $384,000 in 2004.

Savanna

American Prairie Place LLC sold the home at 13619 American Prairie Place to Callum Thomas, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,878 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2017.

Christine and Pedro Arocho, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 3615 Scrub Creek Run to Robert and Erika Carter, of Lakewood Ranch, for $415,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $389,600 in 2018.

Country Creek

Thomas and Laura DiLandro, of Parrish, sold their home at 15139 Third Drive E., to Tammy and William King, of Bradenton, for $449,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,128 square feet of living area.

Michael and Kelly Little, of Ellijay, Ga., sold their home at 414 141st Court N.E., to April Lansdown, of Bradenton, for $383,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,395 square feet of living area.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

David and Karina Danault sold their home at 11105 Hyacinth Place to Christopher and Christine Rossi for $437,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,500 in 2017.

Kelli Hradek sold her home at 11616 Sweetflag Dr., to Glenn and Christine Kovach, of Lakewood Ranch, for $300,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,800 in 2002.

Ascot

Charlotte Christensen, trustee, and William Mohs, of Brainerd, Minn., sold the home at 7416 Ascot Court to Frank and Georgianna Jegen, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,103 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2002.

Hampton Green

Raymond and Julia Pipes sold their home at 7907 Hampton Court to Kathleen Cerra and Kathleen Hammels, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,171 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2018.

Riverdale Revised

Jesse Jennings Hall III, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4311 Third Ave. N.E., to Matthew Schuepbach, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2009.

Central Park

Brian and Marion Gunn sold their home at 4667 Claremont Park Dr., to Cheryl and Charles Curtis, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,221 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $314,300 in 2012.

Patrick and Jolene Coombs, of Houma, La., sold their home at 12290 Longview Lake Circle to Silas Ridenbaugh and Amber Rooney, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,000 in 2015.

Heritage Harbour

Kirkland Casey, of Fairfield, Pa., sold his home at 8405 River Preserve Dr., to Gary Jorgensen, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,268 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,000 in 2010.

Ellen Hunt and Diana Vernon sold their home at 188 Wandering Wetlands Circle to Karleen Whelan, of New York City, for $365,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,908 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $321,000 in 2017.

Saddlehorn Estates

Cammie and Richard Baird and Heather Baird sold their home at 22211 27th Ave. E., to Steven and Robyn Tarrant, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,739 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,000 in 2017.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Richard Harby, of Canandaigua, N.Y., sold the Unit 2321 condominium at 5928 Wake Forest Run to Steven and Barbara Daneshgar, of Merrick, N.Y., for $395,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $361,000 in 2019.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Thomas Bell Jr., of Ellenton, sold their home at 235 Heritage Isles Way to Dongqing Zhang and Jing Bai, of Bradenton, for $393,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,500 in 2004.

James and Matilda Power sold their home at 248 Golden Harbour Trail to Thomas Dailey, of Bradenton, for $339,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2011.

Polo Run

Domenic and Georgia Cappelluti, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 17217 Blue Ridge Place to Ian and Kyla Walsh, of Lakewood Ranch, for $390,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 3,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2018.

Braden Woods

John and Christine Long, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6322 99th St. E., to Loretta Bruccoleri, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $358,000 in 2016.

Mandalay

George Johnson, trustee, of Chesterfield, Va., sold the home at 4702 62nd Terrace E., to Scott and Dorothy Mae Blum, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,502 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2015.

Copperlefe

Kim and Raymond Poulin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11307 Sweetgrass Dr., to Regina Ciephlechowisz and Mary Grabowski, of Clearwater, for $350,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2018.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Michelle Costanzi, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5794 Timber Lake Dr., to Jordan and Kristin Rippy, of Sarasota, for $349,900. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,090 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,000 in 2007.

Mirabella at Village Green

William and Patricia Kinn, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1508 Calle Grand St., to Roseanne Halcombe, trustee, of Bradenton, for $332,500. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,300 in 2016.

Savannah Preserve at University Place

Joseph Kerata and Lynne Armington sold their Unit 7927 condominium at 7927 Tybee Court to Leonard and Margaret Smith, of River Edge, N.J., for $326,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,813 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,300 in 2014.

Fairfax

Yong Shen and Rena Li, of Gilbert, Ariz., sold their home at 4577 Dover St. Circle E., to Laura and Darrell Clark, of S. Riding, Va., for $309,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,141 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2011.

Del Tierra

Martin and Deborah Robinson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 259 Tierra Verde Way to Joshua Robinson, of Bradenton, for $308,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,000 in 2018.

Ketan Keshavlal Patel, of Granite City, Ill., sold his home at 14931 Flowing Gold Dr., to Kara and Anish Joshi, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $261,000 in 2018.

Summerfield

Arden Beasley, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 12332 Hollybush Terrace to Ion and Liliana Mardari, of Bradenton, for $299,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,768 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2005.

Marlene Whitney, of Red Bank, N.J., sold the home at 12258 Hollybush Terrace to Marc and Melissa Romero, of Lakewood Ranch, for $269,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,357 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $181,000 in 2003.

Tara

Richard and Jean Trask sold their home at 7026 Gosling Terrace to Joshua Crissman and Solmas Heristchi, of Bradenton, for $297,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,763 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2018.

Harmony

Hodges and Melody Martin, of Altamonte Springs, sold their home at 11840 Meadowgate Place to Maria and Robert Galloway, of Bradenton, for $280,500. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,931 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2016.

Mattamy Tampa/Sarasota LLC sold the home at 5361 Bentgrass Way to Rebecca Bialosky, of Lakewood Ranch, for $254,200. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,574 square feet of living area.

Coach Homes at River Strand

River Strand Rentals LLC sold the Unit 8001 condominium at 7124 Grand Estuary Trial to Patricia McGowan, trustee, of Louisville, Ky., for $268,500. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2013.

River Sound

Ronald and Donna Hambrick sold their home at 1412 Blue Horizon Circle to James and Ronni Novak, of Bradenton, for $246,500. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,242 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,200 in 2010.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Robert Lessard, of Peabody, Mass., sold his Unit 521 condominium at 17006 Vardon Terrace to Raymond and Deborah Winslow, of Nesconset, N.Y., for $238,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2018.

Bylo Selhi LLC sold the Unit 742 condominium at 17118 Vardon Terrace to John and Denise Franz, of Lakewood Ranch, for $217,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2018.

Veranda at Lakewood National

Terrence and Linda Thorne, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their Unit 822 condominium at 5527 Palmer Circle to Deborah Ayers, of Tully, N.Y., for $235,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,329 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2018.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Kathleen Grizzle, of St. Petersburg, sold her Unit 204 condominium at 13609 Messina Loop to Robert Hoopes and Suzanne Grover, of Andover, Mass., for $215,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,000 in 2017.

Palm Grove

Donald and Sandra Church, of Highland, Mich., sold their Unit 7-202 condominium at 7309 Fountain Palm Circle to Steven and Cynthia Harris, of Commerce Township, Mich., for $211,100. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,400 in 2005.