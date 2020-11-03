 Skip to main content
News
Sarasota Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 10 hours ago

Republicans celebrate at Robarts Arena

Share
Candidates and well-wishers celebrate on Election Night.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Republican candidates, their families and well-wishers alike spent Tuesday night at Robarts Arena in Sarasota for a watch party that also featured plenty of victory speeches. 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement