Republican Club of Longboat Key reunites for season

The Republican Club of Longboat Key met for an evening of socializing and the chance to hear from author Nick Adams. The Oct. 12 meeting was the club's first of the season and featured Adams, an Australian author and the youngest deputy mayor of Sydney in history. He emigrated to America via the Extraordinary Ability Green Card and founded the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness, which visits schools to promote civic awareness.

Earlier, before Adams' discussion and after the club's cocktail hour, sponsors Peter Skokos and Chris Fowler from Norton, Hammersley, PA spoke about estate planning.

Going forward, the club will meet at 5:30 p.m. every second Tuesday until April at the Harbourside Ballroom.