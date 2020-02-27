Gulf of Mexico drive reopens on Longboat Key

Traffic is again flowing both directions in the 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive in Longboat Key this morning as firefighters work at the scene of a reported fire in the 5300 block.

A structure fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the gulfside Beach Castle Resort, 5311 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

According to a tweet from the town, town police and fire units are at the scene, along with fire units from Sarasota County.

Both directions of GMD had been closed, but authorities initially reopened one lane then both lanes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.