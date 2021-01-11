 Skip to main content
Sarasota Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 3 hours ago

Report of suspicious package leads to Saturday road closure

Investigators discover nothing dangerous in a package delivered to shipping company.
by: Observer Staff Staff

Sarasota Police closed a segment of Tamiani Trail near Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Saturday to investigate a report of a suspicious package at a shipping company office.

The highway was closed between Hillview and Datura streets from about 3 p.m. to around 4 p.m. as officers from the department’s Explosive Materials Unit examined the package. They ultimately discovered nothing dangerous.

Police said they received a call  earlier in the afternoon from employees of a FedEx location in the 1900 block of Tamiami Trail about a package that had been delivered around 1:30 p.m.

Based on the employee reports, the store and immediate area were evacuated and the thoroughfare was closed.

No charges are expected to be filed in connection with the incident.

