Report of suspicious package leads to Saturday road closure

Investigators discover nothing dangerous in a package delivered to shipping company.
Sarasota Police closed a segment of Tamiani Trail near Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Saturday to investigate a report of a suspicious package at a shipping company office.
The highway was closed between Hillview and Datura streets from about 3 p.m. to around 4 p.m. as officers from the department’s Explosive Materials Unit examined the package. They ultimately discovered nothing dangerous.
Police said they received a call earlier in the afternoon from employees of a FedEx location in the 1900 block of Tamiami Trail about a package that had been delivered around 1:30 p.m.
Based on the employee reports, the store and immediate area were evacuated and the thoroughfare was closed.
No charges are expected to be filed in connection with the incident.