Rep. Margaret Good commissions piece by Oak Park School students

Students at Oak Park School recently had the opportunity to become professional artists, as Florida Rep. Margaret Good commissioned a piece from them.

Students worked together to create the Florida state seal.

While visiting the school, Good came across Marie Lloyd’s practical arts class, where students were making mosaics.

She was so taken with the student’s work that she commissioned them to make a mosaic of the Florida state seal.

“She was just blown away by the intricacy, the level of detail and the quality and beauty of the work,” said Oak Park principal Jamie Lowicz.

So, the students set to work, placing small pieces of mosaic tile to make the seal, which features a Seminole woman, Sabal palms and steamboat. The students made not one, but two state seals, as Good will hang one mosaic in her Sarasota office and the other in her Tallahassee office.

“It’s painstaking work, but Marie is one of those educators who just has the innate ability to make sure every student has a away to be involved and feel like they can take part in the lessons,” Lowicz said.

Once the students were finished, Good returned to the school to meet with the artists. After seeing the pieces, Good invited the students to visit the capital to further their learning about the government and voting.

“What started as just a, ‘We’re going to stop by and say hi and learn a little bit about what you do,’ turned into some really phenomenal ways to showcase and highlight the talents of our students,” Lowicz said.