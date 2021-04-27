Reopening set for Sarasota's Saprito Pier

The Tony Saprito Fishing Pier closed in November to facilitate renovations designed to extend the lifespan of the structure.
The city will commemorate the reopening of the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier on Friday, holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the end of a rehabilitation project that began in November.
The renovations included the installation of a new concrete top deck and the addition of shade structures, benches and railings to the facility at 420 John Ringling Causeway, according to a city release. The city partnered with Sarasota County on the installation of an automatic weather station at the pier to measure wind speed, atmospheric pressure, rainfall and other weather-related metrics. The project was also designed to strengthen the deck at the foot of the pier, providing greater protection from intense wave action.
Funds for the $1.4 million renovation came from the penny surtax, a countywide voter-approved infrastructure sales tax.
City officials and project team members will formally reopen the pier during an event at 9 a.m. Friday. The ceremony will be open to the public.