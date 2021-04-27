Reopening set for Sarasota's Saprito Pier

The city will commemorate the reopening of the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier on Friday, holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the end of a rehabilitation project that began in November.

The renovations included the installation of a new concrete top deck and the addition of shade structures, benches and railings to the facility at 420 John Ringling Causeway, according to a city release. The city partnered with Sarasota County on the installation of an automatic weather station at the pier to measure wind speed, atmospheric pressure, rainfall and other weather-related metrics. The project was also designed to strengthen the deck at the foot of the pier, providing greater protection from intense wave action.

Funds for the $1.4 million renovation came from the penny surtax, a countywide voter-approved infrastructure sales tax.

City officials and project team members will formally reopen the pier during an event at 9 a.m. Friday. The ceremony will be open to the public.