Rental car is long overdue in Bradenton

June 29

THE RENTAL IS DUE

3300 block of 49th Avenue East, Bradenton

Attempt To locate: A woman came to the Sheriff's Office after she had rented a car and then loaned the car to her friend, who still has not returned with the car. The woman said she believes her friend has left the area with the vehicle and might be in Ocklawaha. She said she has contacted her friend and requested he return the car, and he continually makes promises he will return it, but has failed to do so. Deputies began the process of locating the vehicle.

July 6

PERFECT FIT FOR RUNNING

3100 block of 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton

Petit theft: A shoe store representative reported a theft to the Sheriff's Office. A man had come into the store and tried on a pair of shoes. The suspect then asked a store employee to go to the store room to find another size. When the employee headed to the back of the store, the man ran out the front door, wearing the new shoes, which were valued at $125. The incident was recorded on the store's surveillance camera.

July 9

GOLF CART NO MATCH FOR TREE

Intersection of 14th Avenue East and Aurora Boulevard, Bradenton

Information only: A woman was driving her golf cart with her daughter through the intersection but wasn't paying attention to where she was going. She ran right into a tree, with the force of the collision breaking the axel on her cart. Neither the woman or her daughter wanted to fill out an accident report. However, a deputy compiled an information report so the incident was on file. The Florida Highway Patrol arrived at the scene and advised deputies it was not considered a traffic crash.

July 11

NOT CHILD PROOF

7300 block of 52nd Place East, Bradenton

Information only: A man was sitting in a coffee shop when he saw a person examining his car. The man had gotten out of an Explorer parked next to his car. The Explorer then moved and parked elsewhere. The man came out of the restaurant to check on his car and found a dent in his rear quarter panel, obviously caused by a door flying open. The first man then approached the other driver, who told him his child had done it by accident. The driver of the Explorer gave the man his phone number and left. However, when the first man called and asked the driver of the Explorer to play for the damage, he refused. The first man wanted the Sheriff's Office to document the incident for insurance purposes.

July 11

NOT A NICE TRIP

6200 State Road 64 East, Bradenton

Information only: A man said he was walking through a department store parking lot and he tripped over a wheelchair ramp protruding from a car parked in a space marked handicapped. He did not see the metal object on the ground and his fall caused lacerations to his hands, knees and right eye brow. The man was upset someone had left the ramp on the ground. After EMS bandaged his injuries, he went into the store and paged the owner of the vehicle, who was not the handicapped person. The owner of the vehicle shook his fist at the first man and was aggressive toward him. The first man asked that a report be filed. A deputy advised the first man the incident was civil in nature.