Relocated Siesta Key triathlon set for Longboat Key, City Island

Portions of a triathlon originally planned for Siesta Key will instead take place on Longboat Key this weekend.

City Island will serve as the base for the Siesta Sprint Triathlon on Sunday morning, though runners and cyclists will cross the New Pass bridge into Longboat Key for their segments of the event.

Event organizers on their website said "permitting issues" prompted the switch. The town granted permission for the event after the Run941 organization paid its $100 application fee.

About 200 athletes are expected for the event, taking place between 7-9 a.m. The Longboat Key Triathlon is still scheduled for October, though.

Cyclists will cover 10 miles from Ken Thompson Park to the mid-Key portion of Longboat, making the turn back to the south around Monroe Street. Police positions are marked at Longboat Club Road’s southern intersection with Gulf of Mexico Drive, at Bay Isles Parkway and at the turnaround point.

Runners will cover about 2 miles from Ken Thompson Park over the bridge, making a right turn into Quick Point Park along the trails and back again.

Swimming events will take place on City Island.

For signup information, visit TriSignUp.com.