Regents Court home sells for $16.5 million

A home in Regents Court tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Mike and Michele McKee, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 845 Longboat Club Road to A.K.R. Sunderlin, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $16.5 million. Built in 2005, it has six bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 17,714 square feet of living area.

Orchid Beach Club Residences

Clifford and Margaret Sears, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH 1102 condominium at 2050 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Timothy Patrick Keenan and Kathleen Fehlan Keenan, of Oak Hill, Va., for $5.35 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,987 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.62 million in 2005.

Lido

Kevin Fulcher, trustee, and Kimberly Deme-Fulcher, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1418 John Ringling Parkway to Laura Christine Muth, trustee, of Sarasota, for $5 million. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,314 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.25 million in 2011.

Regent Place

Thomas Korman and L. Harrison Bernbaum, trustees, of Naples, sold the Unit 27A condominium at 675 Longboat Club Road to Thomas Lee Garden and Linda Sue Garden, of Gainesville, Va., for $2.9 million. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,564 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,268,700 in 1995.

John Ringling Estates

George and Audrey Gaspar, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 263 N. Washington Drive to Arthur and Sheila Leonard, of Jamestown, R.I., for $2 million. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,926 square feet of living area.

Dale Rieke and Jennifer Acheson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 210 Grant Drive to Lindall and Amber Stinson, of Nashville, Tenn., for $1,125,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,001 square feet of living area. It sold for $417,500 in 2012.

Dariusz and Eugeniusz Kuchar, of Gilboa, N.Y., sold their home at 229 Garfield Drive to Palmetto 201 LLC for $805,000. Built in 1952, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,233 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2011.

Bay Isles

Abraham Mosseri, of Bradenton, sold his home at 500 Harbor Cove Circle to Illya Trincher, of Las Vegas, for $1,918,200. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,779 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $995,000 in 1997.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Valerie Thayer and Harvey Thayer Jr., trustees, of Concord, Mass., sold the Unit C-408 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Gordon and Mary Jo White, of Beaver Creek, Ohio, for $1.8 million. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,374 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,000 in 1990.

Collier Walker

Mark and Diane Kingman, of Ninety Six, S.C., sold their home at 680 Neptune Ave. to Charles Joseph Bubeck and Patricia Cruz Bubeck, of Columbia, Md., for $1.79 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2013.

Lido Beach

Grant Road Properties LLC sold the home at 257 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Stogsdill Acquisitions LLC for $1.3 million. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,579 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2019.

The Promenade

F.I.P. Realty Corp. sold the Unit 609 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Peter and Mary O’Hara, of Babylon, N.Y., for $890,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2017.

Sea Gate Club

Michael Ortega, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 2-F condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Pakulak and Michelle Pakulak, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $675,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,513 square feet of living area.

Key Towers South

Thomas White and Amelia Anne Carter Chiarenza, trustees, of Sioux Falls, S.D., sold the Unit 6-D condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Demetrios Anthony Antony and Jennifer Karounos Antony, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,403 square feet of living area. It sold for $62,000 in 1976.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

John and Alma Popa, of Stamford, Conn., sold their Unit 736 condominium at 736 Bayport Way to Donald and Ginger Levenhagen, of Indianapolis, for $560,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2014.

Irving and Sorley Rosenthal, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 706 condominium at 706 Bayport Way to Ariel Serrano and Wilmian Hernandez, of Longboat Key, for $400,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,601 square feet of living area. It sold for $394,000 in 2002.

Lido Harbour South

Joan Frances Donovan, trustee, of Naples, sold the Unit 204 condominium at 2110 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Carla Olek and Kelly Francis Josephson, of Mound, Minn., for $500,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $484,000 in 2016.

Lido Harbour Towers

William Murphy sold the Unit 203 condominium at 1770 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Donald and Stephanie Cone, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2017.

Sanderling of Sea Pines

Robert Matthew Elliot, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 12 condominium at 6945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph and Kimberly Didona, of Longboat Key, for $480,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,170 square feet of living area.

Windward Bay

Guy and Deanna Skirpan, of Brownsville, Pa., sold their Unit 306 condominium at 4540 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Windward Fun LLC for $410,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,000 in 2013.

Cedars East

John and Jeanne Brown, of Mountain View, Calif., sold their Unit 14 condominium at 622 Cedars Court to Sue Carlson, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $314,200. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 1996.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Joseph and Arlene Acquavella, of Monroe, N.J., sold their Unit 22 condominium at 763 John Ringling Blvd. to James Pappas, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2008.

Bay Harbour Apartments

Maura Alice McCarthy-Sanborn and Joseph Randolph Martin, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 450 Gulf of Mexico Drive to M&M Sole Holdings LLC for $302,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,194 square feet of living area. It sold for $348,600 in 2017.

Whitney Beach

Gayl Ann Underwood, trustee, of Hamilton, Ohio, sold the Unit 167 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Glenn and Cheryl Graziose, of Clearwater Beach, for $299,500. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $227,500 in 2017.