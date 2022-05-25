A condominium in Regent Place tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Regent Place 14B LLC sold the Unit 14B condominium at 655 Longboat Club Road to Peter and Marilee Bell, of Longboat Key, for $4 million.It sold for $1.85 million in 2005.

Grand Bay

Lawrence Coleman, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 191 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to RG Trust Services LLC, trustee, for $3.6 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2004.

Corey’s Landing

Robert Dennis Staton, of Fargo, North Dakota, sold his home at 3420 Fair Oaks Lane to Douglas Rhodes and Thayer Rhodes, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $2,210,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,801 square feet of living area. It sold for $870,000 in 1999.

John Ringling Estates

Kelly Lane, trustee, of Forney, Texas, sold the home at 130 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to Joseph and Susan Hohenleitner, of Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, for $1.9 million. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,576 square feet of living area.

Longboat Key

Stephen and Carolyn Kranz, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 711 Tarawitt Drive to Brian and Jacqueline Fox, of Rochester, New York, for $1.56 million. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $856,000 in 2021.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Ronald and Mary Anne Moniz, of Saint James City, sold their Unit 904 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Terry and Catherine Andrus, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, for $1.3 million. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $740,000 in January.

Hildegard Belawski, trustee, of Albany, New York, sold the Unit 606 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Barbara Osher, trustee, of Franklin, Michigan, for $1.1 million. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $144,000 in 1984.

Castillian

Ellen Ambtman, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 208 condominium at 4545 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeanne and Joseph Danubio, of Middletown Township, New Jersey, for $1.25 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2011.

Seaplace

Donald and Betty Rimbey, trustees, of McDonald, Pennsylvania, sold the Unit M1-604-J condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Steve Pittman and Shelly Pittman, trustees, of Carmel, Indiana, for $1.2 million. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,000 in 2015.

The Aquarius Club

2124237 Ontario Inc. sold the Unit 1-C condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to George Arvanitis, of Plainfield, Indiana, for $1,175,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 2010.

Harbour Oaks at Longboat Key Club

Carol Carrigan, of Quincy, Massachusetts, sold her Unit 501 condominium at 2179 Harbouside Drive to Douglas and Peggy Hoerr, of Morton, Illinois, for $1,105,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,219 square feet of living area. It sold for $103,100 in 1993.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Barbara Christofer, trustee, of Avon, Connecticut, sold the Unit B-508 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to JMA Legacy LLC for $1.1 million. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2004.

Key Towers South

Nancy Levine, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 7-F condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Victor Ventura Jr. and Tina-Louise Ventura, trustees, of Deaver, North Carolina, for $880,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,781 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2003.

Silver Sands

Steven and Marianne Tremaroli, trustees, of Huntington, New York, sold the Unit 250 condominium at 5841 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sands 250 LLC for $727,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 508 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2017.

Longboat Harbour

Geraldine Dice, trustee, sold the Unit 208 condominium at 4350 Chatham Drive to Samuel and Helen Bliman, of Longboat Key, for $650,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,092 square feet of living area. It sold for $85,000 in 1980.

Lido Towers

John Seminerio, Francene Beer Seminerio, Frank Seminerio, Michael Seminerio and Jennifer Seminerio Diehl, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 410 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to David Bruce Martin and Catherine Louis Martin, of Traverse City, Michigan, for $569,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Casa Del Mar

James and Roberta Oskey, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, sold their Unit 5-A condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Key Coastal Holdings LLC for $431,900. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $755,000 in 2004.

Saint Judes Apartments

Tight Lines Realty LLC sold the Unit 1 condominium at 701 Saint Judes Drive S. to Gregory Sinnamond, of McMurray, Pennsylvania, for $425,000. Built in 1966, it has one

bedroom, one bath and 630 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2005.