Rededication ceremony planned for Unconditional Surrender statue

A rededication ceremony is planned for the Unconditional Surrender statue at Bayfront Park on Aug. 14.

The ceremony organized by VFW Post 3233 will start at 11 a.m. at the statue’s new location between Marina Jack and O’Leary’s.

The statue was moved in January to accommodate the construction of a roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue.

Unconditional Surrender is based on the famous photograph V-J Day in Times Square, taken by Alfred Eisenstaedt and published in Life magazine in 1945.

Attendees are scheduled to hear from Jim Berger, commander of VFW Post 3233, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, Jan Hamel Solomon and several other figures.

The ceremony will be held at VFW Post 3233 if weather is an issue.