Red tide levels on Sarasota beaches in low, medium ranges

Water tests at beaches around Sarasota County this week continue to show low and medium levels of red tide, though beaches at Manasota and Blind Pass registered levels in the high range.

Varying levels of respiratory irritation have also been reported along the coast.

Of the 16 monitored beaches this week, most were found to have concentrations of red tide cells (Karina brevis) in the low to medium range, meaning 10-1,000 cells per measured milliliter of sea water.

Red tide test locations

Manasota Beach reached 2,413 cells per milliliter and Blind Pass reached 2,913, both above the threshold for fish kills and visible discoloration of the water.

Siesta Key registered 385 on the scale, Turtle Beach was 8, South Lido Park was at 77, Lido Beach was 596 and North Lido was 575. Longboat Key was 6 and Bird Key Park was 22, both of which are below the threshold for respiratory irritation.

Fish kills were reported in the last week at Englewood Beach and several sites in Charlotte and Lee counties.

Health officials say: