Red tide detected in Sarasota County's southern beaches

Low levels of red tide have been found at beaches in the southern half of Sarasota County, prompting an alert from the Florida Department of Health’s local office.

Though locations from Siesta Key’s public beach north remain outside of the alert area, the Health Department on Wednesday afternoon listed these beaches with detectable red tide levels beyond background:

Turtle Beach;

Nokomis Beach;

North Jetty;

Venice Beach;

Service Club Park;

Venice Fishing Pier;

Brohard Beach;

Caspersen Beach.

According to readings posted by the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission on its website, levels of the bacteria connected to red tide are present but generally very low or low. At Siesta Beach and points north through Manatee County, the readings posted indicate no red tide present.

In areas where red tide was detected, the Health Department said some people might experience short-term respiratory effects, such as runny noses or eye or throat irritation. Symptoms often subside when leaving the beach or heading indoors, though people with existing breathing problems might experience more severe symptoms.