City Island is feeling the effects of red tide.

Save Our Seabirds is receiving an influx of calls regarding stranded and sick birds.

By 10:15 on Monday morning, Save Our Seabirds had received 26 calls about sick birds. CEO David Pilston reached out to volunteers and asked that if anyone was willing, it would be helpful for people to comb the beach and help bring in birds.

In his email, he noted that up until today, Aug. 27, Save Our Seabirds hadn’t felt a ton of effects other than staff having to work in the conditions. He said “today the floodgates have opened.”

Pilston said anyone willing to walk the beach should call Save Our Seabirds first at 388-3010.

“Quick treatment is the key to survival,” he wrote.

Across Ken Thompson Park, Sarasota Sailing Squadron had to cancel its upcoming regatta.

The 72nd Annual Labor Day Regatta, originally slated to kick off on Saturday, Sept. 1, has been canceled.

Because Sarasota County issued seven-day extension to the no swim advisory, Sarasota Sailing Squadron Manager Craig Bridges informed all competitors and volunteers in an email Sunday afternoon that the regatta would be canceled.

The no-swim advisory was issued because of high bacteria levels.

“At this time, we do not foresee a window that will provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the competing sailors, friends and families,” Bridges wrote in his email.

For any questions regarding the regatta, or upcoming regattas, questions can be directed to the sailing squadron at 388-2355.

The regatta is not the first event to be canceled because of red tide.

The Sarasota Bay Watch had to postpone its Great Scallop Search of 2018 and Clam Jam that was scheduled for Aug. 25 at the sailing squadron. That is expected to be rescheduled at a later date.

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce also had to postpone its August Business After Hours until Sept. 13. Originally scheduled for Aug. 28, the Chamber was going to host the event aboard the Anna Maria Princess.

For those members who had already paid and registered, those reservations still stand.

Karenia brevis, the toxic red tide algae bloom has been infiltrating the area for the past month. Mote Marine Laboratory scientist Tracy Fanara, previously told the Longboat Observer, that it's hard to say when the bloom will go away.