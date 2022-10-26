Red tide advisories rescinded in Sarasota County

Red tide advisories, posted last week for a string of south Sarasota County beaches, have been rescinded after follow-up water testing.

Florida Department of Health officials on Oct. 19 alerted residents and visitors to low but measurable levels of red tide bacteria detected in water samples at Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach in Venice, Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach and Caspersen Beach.

On Wednesday, the Health Department reported “Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) officials received testing results today that showed zero cells for red tide were present.”

Advisory signs that were posted at those beaches have been changed, though not at North Jetty Park due to a road closure in connection with Hurricane Ian repairs. County officials hope that sign can be changed as soon as possible, a release said, once the area is accessible.

There are no advisories in place for any beaches in Sarasota County at this time.